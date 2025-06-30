Pamela Anderson Brings Back Her Iconic ’90s Glam, and Fans Had the Same Reaction
Pamela Anderson has worn a lot of hats over the years—Baywatch bombshell, beauty icon, and now, bare-faced goddess. At 57, she’s been turning heads on red carpets lately with her effortlessly chic style and a refreshing no-makeup approach (or at least, the lightest touch). So when L.A. makeup artist David Velasquez dropped a photo of Pamela serving full-on ’90s glam? The internet lost it, and fans went wild.
Pamela Anderson was the It-Girl of the ’90s
Everyone remembers the moment Pamela Anderson lit up TV screens as CJ Parker on Baywatch—the blonde bombshell with iconic curves and undeniable star power. She was the ’90s personified.
Fast-forward to now, and her “comeback” is making just as many waves. Fans can’t get enough of her fresh-faced, natural glow—but they’re also loving the throwback vibes. When makeup artist David Velasquez (a.k.a. @mugopus on Instagram) gave Pamela a full dose of her signature ’90s glam, the internet swooned. The look was so spot-on, it could’ve been a lost Baywatch-era photo. It’s like the ’90s never left.
In recent times, she has been lauded for makeup-free looks.
At 57, Pamela Anderson is turning heads on the red carpet with her signature pencil-thin brows, platinum blonde hair, and barely a swipe of makeup. Her fresh-faced glow has been winning over fans and the film world alike, earning her heaps of praise and prompting one admirer to comment, “It’s so beautiful to watch this ’90s icon finally breaking free from chains. You’re my butterfly of strength.”
Another fan gushed, “You just keep getting more and more gorgeous. Your authentic, unbridled joy is so palatable and precious.”
She went with barely-there makeup at the 2025 Met Gala as well, also debuting a bold, new hairstyle, which prompted Katy Perry to write, “One of my favorite looks! And the hair was the cherry. 👏❤️”
Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free era wasn’t part of some grand plan. In a 2023 interview, the Baywatch star shared that after the passing of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, going barefaced just felt like the natural next step. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”
Fans agreed, writing, “I think it’s strange that we see men without makeup, and it’s normal, but if we see women without makeup, it’s shocking to us. I applaud her for making a statement, and maybe some women will follow.”
Fans declared Pamela Anderson is stunning with makeup, and without!
In one of the first looks created by Velasquez, Pamela looks just like she did in the ’90s, clad in a red, Versace robe. Her makeup consisted of smoky eye shadow, lush lashes, darkened skinny brows, and a somewhat over-lined beige lipstick. Fans declared that this was the flex that she could, but didn’t need to, though.
Most fans feel that Anderson looks great with or without makeup. One Instagram user commented, “Like she never left!!!!! She looks goooooooddddd! She had to remind everyone who she is.”
Another declared, “Obsessed 😍 OG Pam is back. 👏” A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented, “Pamela Anderson finally dipped back into her ’90s glam and I love.” The makeup artist also posted another picture of her, and again, it looked right from the ’90s.
The second look showed her with overblown waves and the same makeup, but this time she wore a white vest and jeans that went down all the way to become Western boots. Again, she looked just like she did in the 90s, and though the years have passed, Pamela Anderson seems to have only gotten prettier.
While the OG Baywatch star is sending her fans into nostalgia with these latest looks, Salma Hayek donned a bikini for the SI swimsuit cover at 58, proving age is just a silly number.