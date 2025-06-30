Pamela Anderson Brings Back Her Iconic ’90s Glam, and Fans Had the Same Reaction

She went with barely-there makeup at the 2025 Met Gala as well, also debuting a bold, new hairstyle, which prompted Katy Perry to write, “One of my favorite looks! And the hair was the cherry. 👏❤️”

Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free era wasn’t part of some grand plan. In a 2023 interview, the Baywatch star shared that after the passing of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, going barefaced just felt like the natural next step. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Fans agreed, writing, “I think it’s strange that we see men without makeup, and it’s normal, but if we see women without makeup, it’s shocking to us. I applaud her for making a statement, and maybe some women will follow.”