Salma Hayek Models a Bikini at 58, Making Fans Have Plenty to Say

Salma Hayek is just as ravishing now as she was years before, and it’s her Instagram fans who are hollering the same. Though the actress recently embraced gray strands on the red carpet, her face, smile, and stunning curves remain as youthful as ever.

She posted a throwback picture of her in a bikini, writing, “This was my waist before pregnancy. Now it’s not the same, but my life is so much better.”

And now, at age 58, Salma Hayek just debuted on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. In a sweet statement, Salma admitted that she never imagined she could ever be a bikini model.