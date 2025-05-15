Salma Hayek Models a Bikini at 58, Making Fans Have Plenty to Say
Salma Hayek turned 58 in September 2024, but the stunning celebrity seems to be getting younger as the days pass by. The Eternals actress not only dropped a sizzling new bikini shoot, she also announced that she was debuting on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, proving to the world that age is just a number.
Salma Hayek is eternally youthful.
Salma Hayek is just as ravishing now as she was years before, and it’s her Instagram fans who are hollering the same. Though the actress recently embraced gray strands on the red carpet, her face, smile, and stunning curves remain as youthful as ever.
She posted a throwback picture of her in a bikini, writing, “This was my waist before pregnancy. Now it’s not the same, but my life is so much better.”
And now, at age 58, Salma Hayek just debuted on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. In a sweet statement, Salma admitted that she never imagined she could ever be a bikini model.
She said, “I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated and [thinking], ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it.”
Below is a picture of Salma Hayek from 2018, where she looks as stunning as ever, on a vacation.
The actress also added, “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”
It seems the fans had been waiting for this magic to happen, as one wrote, “I am surprised this collaboration hasn’t happened sooner. I have always loved her.”
Here’s another picture of Salma Hayek, aglow, from 2015.
Fans gush over Salma’s youthful looks and attitude.
People also lauded the magazine, appreciating them for putting Salma Hayek on the cover, writing, “Yes to normalizing 50+ cover girls.” Another added their voice, “Well deserved. A beautiful, natural woman.”
While she may not have made it to any magazine covers before in a bikini, Salma certainly knows how to make a statement. Here she is, celebrating National Bikini Day, in 2023, as she wrote, “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too!”
One fan wondered, “Is she aging backward? She is absolutely stunning!” Plenty of comments from fans not being able to believe that she is 58 followed, but Hayek seems to have even more where this came from.
The bombshell also said, “I feel so fortunate... I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”
Given the oomph she seems to be oozing even on a casual day out, just being herself, fans are more than ready to have more of her. She also posted a series of BTS videos of the shoot, making a fan exclaim, “The world needed these today!”
Here’s more of Salma Hayek being stunning as usual.
Aging is not just a number, it’s also mostly in your head. Here are some gems that these stunning celebrities said about aging, sure to make your day.