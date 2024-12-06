"Transformed Into Someone Else," Fans Can’t Recognize Nicole Kidman in Her Newest Appearance

Nicole Kidman created so much buzz in her recent appearance where she rocked a face with heavy and bold makeup. The look divided opinions but certainly hasn’t left people indifferent.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

At 57, Nicole Kidman celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance in Babygirl at the 2024 Gotham Awards by making a bold fashion statement.



Attending the December 2 event in New York City, she donned a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with hand-painted florals, a standout piece from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1998 collection. Styled by Jason Bolden, she completed the ensemble with sleek black pumps and understated jewelry, letting the gown take center stage.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Channeling the spirit of the ’90s, her beauty look was equally striking. She opted for a rich, wine-hued lip, smoldering brown eyeshadow, and a sleek, center-parted blowout that perfectly complemented her retro-inspired outfit.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Nicole’s bold look left fans divided. Some loved her appearance and showered their star with compliments. One admirer wrote, ‘’ 57? Wow, she is still stunningly beautiful!’’ Another added, ‘’ Another observed, ‘’ She looks really good. The dark roots can help so much’’.

Others, however, were less enthusiastic about her recent appearance, and some mentioned that they ’’wouldn’t have recognized her’’. Someone remarked, ‘’ The heavy makeup is very ageing. The look she has gone for is not one of her best.’’

Another added, ‘’ It doesn’t look like her.......she transformed into someone else.’’ A third person remarked wistfully, “Poor Nicole...”