Helen Hunt, 61, Turns Heads During Newest Appearance

Helen Hunt was the picture of elegance and grace as she attended the Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration. The actress demonstrated that embracing the natural lines of aging can enhance our charm and allure.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The 61-year-old actress opted for a simple yet chic black look to grace the star-studded Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood event. She let her signature blonde shoulder-length hair flow freely and wore minimal makeup.

Fans loved Helen’s all-natural appearance and showered her with compliments and praise. They described the Mad About You actress as ’’stunning’’ and ’’gorgeous’’. Another admirer wrote, ’’You look amazing.’’

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

When it comes to her beauty secrets, the actress has previously shared that she prefers to keep it simple, and she doesn’t like to ’’use a lot of products.’’ As for maintaining her fit and trim physique, she explained that it’s all about balance, saying, ’’you [have to] do a little bit of everything.’’ She mentioned enjoying activities like biking, hiking, and yoga to stay active and healthy.

While she may not rely on an array of creams, she embraces one core beauty philosophy: “Love yourself, love yourself, love yourself. That’s kind of the aspiration that I hope I will achieve, at least by the time I get to my deathbed.”