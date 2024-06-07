Ryan Gosling’s Face is “Ruined” By Fillers According to Shocked Fans

Ryan Gosling’s recent appearance at SXSW for the premiere of his movie The Fall Guy got fans talking. They noticed a big change in his usual look, leading to lots of speculation about why he looked different.

Jack Plunkett/Invision/East News

As Gosling took the stage to talk about his film, people online quickly shifted their attention to his appearance. Social media was filled with comments. One person asked, “What’s going on with Ryan Gosling’s face?” while another said, “He got old.”

Jack Plunkett/Invision/East News , Jack Plunkett/Invision/East News

Many people had theories about why he looked different. Some suggested he might have had beauty treatments. Comments included, “Cheek filler overload” and “Fillers ruined him.” Another person thought he might have had plastic surgery, saying, “Look what a plastic surgeon did to Ryan Gosling’s face. Men... don’t do this.”

Briquet Nicolas/ABACA/EAST NEWS , Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

But not all the comments were negative. Many fans praised Gosling for his talent and personality. One fan said, “Love him. Love that he doesn’t take himself too seriously and has fun!” Another wrote, “Ryan is added to the list of awesome dudes!”

We agree with these fans that Ryan Gosling is great. However, being famous means people often talk about how stars look. Jennifer Aniston’s appearance also caused a stir when she attended the Emmy FYC event for her acclaimed drama, The Morning Show, on Sunday. Check out the photos and share your thoughts with us.