I Called Out Our Fake Company Culture Before Quitting Job—Being Treated Like Dirt Wasn’t Part of the Deal

"When I got hired, I genuinely thought I’d found my dream job. The company talked a big game—"growth mindset," “open feedback culture,” “people-first values.” They gave us swag bags, sent inspirational newsletters, and even had a “Chief Happiness Officer.” It looked perfect.

It wasn’t.

In reality, feedback only flowed one way—down. Work-life balance meant answering emails at 10 p.m. “Flexible hours” just meant you were on-call 24/7. Managers had favorites, and actual performance took a back seat to who could talk the loudest in meetings.

I gave it my all. I volunteered for extra projects, trained new hires, and hit every goal. But I started burning out, fast. When I asked for help, I got a smile and a vague “We’ll look into that.”

Then came the breaking point: I got passed over for a promotion in favor of someone who literally copied slides I made and presented them as their own. Management praised their “initiative.” That’s when I knew—this place didn’t value people. Just appearances.

I didn’t rage quit. I documented everything. In my last week, I wrote a calm, clear internal letter about the gap between the company’s image and reality. No finger-pointing, just truth.

After I left, a few coworkers quietly reached out to say thank you.

That company still posts motivational quotes. But now I’m at a place where I’m respected for what I do, not how well I play politics.

And honestly? That’s all I ever wanted."