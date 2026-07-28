10 Office Acts of Kindness That Are Still Giving HR the Best Moments of Their Career in 2026

My aging mom went into a nursing home after I lost my job. I promised her it was temporary. I meant it at the time, I genuinely did.

But then I found a new job, sorted myself out, and realized that life was just easier this way. I mean without her. She never complained. She’d smile when I visited and wave when I left, and I told myself she was happy there, that it was fine, that I’d figure it out eventually.

Then one visit she took my hand and said, “Honey, I’m fine here, don’t worry about me. But if you ever need help I’ll clean houses. Whatever it takes to be with you.” She’s 74 years old. Offering to clean houses for me.

I said, “No need to, mama, I will do something.” I drove home and sat in the car for about 40 minutes. Then I called the nursing home and started the paperwork.

She’s been back for 8 months now. The house is chaotic and I can’t find anything and I would not swap it for anything on earth.

I mentioned it to my HR manager a few weeks later during a routine catch-up, not looking for anything, just talking. She listened and then said she was putting me forward for a senior position that had just come up. Said anyone who could make that kind of call had the judgment they were looking for.

I got it last month. Mama made dinner to celebrate. She hasn’t offered to clean anything since.