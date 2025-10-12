I Refused to Drive My Boss to Work Meetings—Now HR Stepped In

Hi Bright Side,

I am a 28-year-old interior designer. I’ve been working at the same company for 2 years.

Recently, my boss and I have had to go meet with a new client twice a week. The office is about a 35-minute drive from their location. My boss wants to go in my car (he doesn’t drive).

He said, “You’re on work hours, so it’s part of your job!”

I replied, “I’m a designer, not a driver.,” and refused. We ended up taking a taxi instead.

Hours later, when we returned, I entered the office and something didn’t feel quite right. I found my entire office in chaos. My colleague told me to check my inbox, and when I did, I froze.

HR had sent an email to everyone. It said:

“Dear colleagues,

The company has decided to implement new measures. The company’s parking lot will no longer be free. Previously, the company covered this cost, but from now on, employees will need to pay the monthly fee themselves.

Best regards,

Human Resources”

It was obvious this came from my boss, as a way to punish me for not driving him. Now, everyone—including me—has to pay for parking. The worst part is that my colleagues blame me for this new policy.

The office atmosphere has become tense and uncomfortable.

Was I wrong to refuse to drive my boss, or was I right to stand my ground?

Yours,

Sandra