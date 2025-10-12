I Refused to Drive My Boss to Work Meetings—Now HR Stepped In
Workplace expectations can sometimes go far beyond the job description, leaving employees feeling pressured to give more than they signed up for. From unpaid favors to blurred boundaries, these situations often spark tension between staff, managers, and HR. Recently, one of our readers sent us a letter about facing this very problem with her boss.
Sandra’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I am a 28-year-old interior designer. I’ve been working at the same company for 2 years.
Recently, my boss and I have had to go meet with a new client twice a week. The office is about a 35-minute drive from their location. My boss wants to go in my car (he doesn’t drive).
He said, “You’re on work hours, so it’s part of your job!”
I replied, “I’m a designer, not a driver.,” and refused. We ended up taking a taxi instead.
Hours later, when we returned, I entered the office and something didn’t feel quite right. I found my entire office in chaos. My colleague told me to check my inbox, and when I did, I froze.
HR had sent an email to everyone. It said:
“Dear colleagues,
The company has decided to implement new measures. The company’s parking lot will no longer be free. Previously, the company covered this cost, but from now on, employees will need to pay the monthly fee themselves.
Best regards,
Human Resources”
It was obvious this came from my boss, as a way to punish me for not driving him. Now, everyone—including me—has to pay for parking. The worst part is that my colleagues blame me for this new policy.
The office atmosphere has become tense and uncomfortable.
Was I wrong to refuse to drive my boss, or was I right to stand my ground?
Yours,
Sandra
Thank you, Sandra, for sharing your story with us. We understand how upsetting it must feel to be singled out and blamed for a situation you didn’t create. Here are some pieces of advice that may help you move forward.
Reframe the “Driver” Role Back on the Company.
Your boss made it look like refusing to drive was you not being a team player, when really it’s a question of job roles.
Action: Send HR a polite note asking if your job description includes chauffeuring. By doing this, you’re not attacking your boss, but you’re putting the responsibility on the company to clarify. If it doesn’t, he can’t keep pushing you into unpaid driving duty.
Expose the Hidden Cost of “Free Rides”.
Driving your boss isn’t just a favor — it’s gas, mileage, and wear on your car.
Action: Next time he insists, calmly tell him you’re happy to drive if the company pays mileage. Put the cost in numbers: 70 minutes of driving twice a week, plus fuel, equals hundreds per month. Suddenly, a taxi or Uber looks more reasonable than exploiting your car for free.
Turn Parking Fees Into a Collective Issue.
Right now, your coworkers are frustrated with you, but the truth is they’re frustrated with the new parking fees. That frustration can actually unite you rather than isolate you.
Action: Suggest a petition or group email to HR about reinstating free parking. If you frame it as “a benefit we all valued” instead of “a punishment because of me,” you shift the focus back on fairness for everyone, not blame on you.
Build an Exit Strategy.
If your boss is willing to punish the whole office over a car ride, this won’t be the last stunt.
Action: Start polishing your portfolio and looking at other companies. Even if you don’t leave immediately, knowing you have options takes away his leverage and gives you back control.
