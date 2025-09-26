I Refused to Go on a Team-Building Trip—Now HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I (F,33) work in a tech company. Each quarter, our company plans a team-building trip to a nature retreat.

I said to HR, “Sorry, I will not spend my weekend with co-workers unpaid!”

HR smiled and said, “Sure! You can stay home, don’t worry!”

On Monday, imagine my shock when I arrived at the office and found my colleagues in complete panic mode. They were whispering and staring at me. Finally, one of them came and said, “This is all because of you! Hope you’re happy!”

I then checked my email and understood what was happening. Turns out, HR had sent an email to all our team members. It said:

“Dear Team,

We have received a complaint about our quarterly team-building trips. We want to remind you that these events are a core element of what our company stands for, and they are meant to strengthen the bonds between team members.

From now on, these trips will no longer be free. There will be a participation fee as a symbol and reminder of your commitment to our company.

Please note that attendance is not mandatory. However, it will strongly affect your employee report, so your participation is highly encouraged.

Thank you,

Human Resources.”

All I wanted was to stand up for our right to keep our weekends free—and instead, I’ve become the company villain.

Was I wrong to speak up my mind?

Rebecca