10 Touching Stories That Show the Raw Truth About Blended Families
Family & kids
13 hours ago
- I’ve been raising my stepson since he was 5. His mom gave up her rights, but he always missed her. He never liked me, cried when I came near, and no matter what I did, he just shut me out.
Now he’s 15. During our anniversary dinner, he sat there looking super down. Then, out of nowhere, he stood up, grabbed the mic, and I thought, “Oh no, here it comes.”
But he turned to me and said, “Irma, you’re the only person who’s never betrayed me. I remember how I rejected you and every gift you gave me during these years. I don’t need gifts, I just need you and dad around.”
The whole place went quiet. Then people started clapping. He blushed, I hugged him, and he whispered, “Mom.” First time ever. I didn’t push him, didn’t expect it, and that moment made every hard year worth it.
- My father is an irresponsible creep. It was just the two of us when I was growing up, but he made it clear he was resentful having to take care of me.
He’s in his 60s. I’m 34, my older half sister turns 40 in a few days. My youngest half brother just turned 2. I’m sure I have siblings I don’t even know about.
His current wife is maybe 30 and by far the oldest woman he’s ever been with. He cheated on his last wife with her. His last wife was 19 when they met (I was 17).
I always make sure that his wives and mothers of all his children know that I’ll always be there for them and their kids when he leaves, because he’s GOING to leave. © batai2368 / Reddit
- My mother’s husband is two years younger than my husband. My husband is seven years older than me. So my mom’s guy isn’t younger than me, but it still is a weird dynamic.
My mom jokes that I always dated older, and she always dated younger so it was bound to happen. We actually made a pact when I was twenty that I wouldn’t date anyone older than her, and she promised she wouldn’t date anyone younger than me. We both had some close calls but held true to the pact.
The only really weird thing is watching our husbands interact. They are serious best friends whenever there is a family get together. If we can’t find one, we look for the other.
There isn’t a cookout or birthday party where they decide to give each other piggyback rides or cake eating contest or something silly and fun. My favorite thing is when my husband yells, “You aren’t my real dad, you can’t tell me what to do!” They are goofballs. © Undead_Mistress / Reddit
- My dad’s second marriage was only a year or so when I was around five/six years old. I had three stepsiblings, two fairly older and one my age. Haven’t seen them in twenty years.
We didn’t always get along, and we were only a part of each other’s lives for a very short amount of time, but I will never forget them. I think about them from time to time and wonder where they are. © Frequent_Criticism / Reddit
- After my mom and her 2 sisters had graduated from high school, my grandparents got divorced. A few years later, my grandpa married one of my aunt’s friends from high school. According to my mom, it was a real big deal that had a lot of people talking and pissed off.
My aunts all hated her instantly. Oddly enough as it may seem, my grandpa is still married to her, and my step grandma is a pretty cool person. Everyone seems to get along now.
Unfortunately, my grandpa has dementia pretty bad right now, and my step grandma is pretty diligent about caring for him, so I have a lot of respect for her. (My grandpa doesn’t even know who she is anymore.) © Your_Local_Sheriff / Reddit
- My stepmother always treated me like I was her own kid. She was raising me since I was 2yo, and I would rather run to my stepmom than my birth mom for help. My sister and I were the only kids “she ever had”.
My birth mother is useless, but my stepmom stepped in several times in grade school when I was offended by classmates. My stepmom basically WAS my mother, and did all of the things moms do, and dad did what dads do. My birth mother was a negligent parent, and had no reason to even have me for once a week until I was 7.
Although I call her by her first name, she’s “mom” to me. There are billions of people called “mom”, or “mum”, but only one is in my mind. So I call her by her first name, (and have all my life), as a sign of respect. © MeowMixSong / Reddit
- I’m 27 and my stepmom is 26. My dad (54) brought her over from the Philippines, and they’ve been married for almost 2 years now. It was definitely different at first. I was most worried about my dad getting hurt or taken advantage of. They just didn’t seem to have much in common other than they both like to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
Now that the newness has worn off, I can see my dad was very lonely and needed companionship. My auntie-mama is a lovely young woman who grew up on a poor island with about 15 families on it. She laughs when people call it paradise because she says it’s very hot and there is nothing to do (electricity there is only from 5pm-10pm).
So I see their marriage as more of an arrangement to better both their situations. They may not be madly in love, but I can tell they care for each other. And now that it’s been about 2 years, I can say with confidence I get along better with her than my old. © p**tieocinnamon / Reddit
- Not really my stepdad, but my mom’s boyfriend treated me WAY better than how my actual father did. My dad didn’t really care for me nor my sisters, and always spent my mom’s money on car parts. He eventually cheated on her and they got divorced.
About 2 years later, my mom’s boyfriend comes in. He actually cared about what went on in my life and helped me to better myself and offered good advice when I needed it. If it wasn’t for him, I would have probably left home years ago.
He isn’t my stepdad, but I like to call him that whenever I mention him to anybody because that’s how I feel he should be. © tehbrony5 / Reddit
- My stepdad treats me like his own daughter, and I love him to bits. My stepmum originally was lovely to me for years until I moved in with her for a year when I was 17.
She hated the fact my dad gave me attention when her own children were about. Her children were slobs and sat around all day doing nothing, whilst I worked weekends and went to school, whilst also cleaning her house regularly.
She moaned about everything I did and called me selfish. One day, my dad said to her, “Becky can’t do anything right in your eyes, can she?” My stepmum agreed with him. She kicked me out as soon as I turned 18.
Unfortunately, I now do not speak to her or my dad, as she took over and said and did some unforgivable things. © BlueBecky / Reddit
- I (45F) raised my stepdaughter, Alyson, since she was 6. Her dad passed away a few years later, and it’s just been the two of us ever since. She’s always been... distant. Not rude exactly, just guarded, like she was scared to let me in. I understood, but it still hurt.
Fast-forward to when she was 15, she got really sick with pneumonia. Like, hospitalized, oxygen mask, IVs everywhere kind of sick. I barely left her side for days. I’d go home only to shower and come right back.
One day, when she was finally getting better, I came into her room and just... broke down. I was so relieved and exhausted, I couldn’t hold it in anymore. She looked at me and whispered, “Come closer.”
Then she pulled a little folded note from under her pillow and told me to read it out loud. Inside, in her messy handwriting, it said: “Mom, I’m grateful for everything! If you ever get as sick as I’ve been, I promise I’ll be by your side, just like you’ve been by mine.
P.S. I want McDonald’s so badly. Let’s go together when I get better, Mom?!”
I just lost it. Ugly crying, the whole thing. After years of walls between us, that one word, Mom, meant everything.
Leah is a stepmother. A careful, protective one. Someone who took it upon herself to make her home feel safer, so she installed cameras.
One of them was in her teenage stepdaughter’s bedroom. Leah swears her intention wasn’t to invade privacy — she says it was about safety, accountability. But when her stepdaughter discovered the camera, the fallout wasn’t just emotional — it was explosive. And the consequences?
Let’s just say: things in Leah’s household have turned to one big catastrophe. Read the woman’s letter here to find out the details of this explosive story.
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
Family & kids
month ago
My Parents Gave All Their Money to My Unemployed Brother—So I Served a Payback They Won’t Forget
13 Plot Twists So Wild, They Could Make Spielberg Say, “I Wish I Directed That”
Curiosities
week ago
11 Real-Life Events With Twists Stranger Than Fiction
11 People Who Have Angels Protecting Their Every Step
12 Dark Family Secrets That Could Have Been Movie Plot Twists
Curiosities
6 days ago
My MIL Wanted to Take Over My Home—She Didn’t See My Payback Coming
12 Nightmare Neighbors That Finally Got Served Justice
My MIL Trapped Me With a $35 000 "Gift"—But I Made Her Regret It
Family & kids
week ago
My Coworker Got Me Reported to HR After I Didn’t Invite Her to My Wedding
People
month ago
I Was Betrayed by Two People I Loved, but My Happiness Is My Revenge
Relationships
month ago