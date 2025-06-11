My Stepdaughter Rebels Against Cameras I Installed Everywhere, but It’s My House and My Rules

“Hi Bright Side,

I’m married to Matt. We’ve been building our life together for three years. He has a daughter, Ava — 16, sharp, defiant, fiercely independent. We’ve had our struggles adjusting as a blended family, but I’ve always tried to protect her like my own.

After a string of car break-ins on our street and some odd noises around my backyard at night, I got spooked. So I took it upon myself to install a basic home security system — door sensors, motion alerts, and a few cameras.

One in the living room. One in our bedroom. One by the back door.

And, yes — one in Ava’s bedroom. I didn’t do it out of malice. I did it for our common safety, because she’s a teenager and you know, teenagers are unpredictable, and sometimes it’s hard to predict what they’re up to.

So I placed a small camera in her room. She felt violated. She exploded. Called me creepy. Controlling. Accused me of treating her like a criminal.

I tried to explain — that I was scared, that I was just trying to keep her safe, that it wasn’t about spying. None of it mattered. Then, I firmly told her, ‘If you care so much about your privacy, go and get your own place to live. My house, my rules.’ She went silent.

A week ago I found out with shock that Ava packed a bag, called her grandmother, and moved out within hours. No goodbye. No conversation. Matt was furious.

Not just at the fallout — but at me. He said I crossed a line. That I ‘don’t understand boundaries with teenagers.’ That installing a camera in her personal space — even with good intentions — was a fundamental breach of trust.

Am I wrong in this situation?”