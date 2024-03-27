«He Looks 35 Now,» Keanu Reeves Cuts His Long Hair and People Are In Love With the New Look
Keanu Reeves made waves at an Oscar Party event with his fresh haircut, surprising fans who were used to his signature long locks look. The Hollywood star’s sudden switch to short hair sparked a flood of reactions among everyone.
People might often associate Keanu with short hair because of the success of movies such as Speed and The Matrix. However, the 59-year-old has actually sported long hair for most of his life. It’s unclear whether the actor felt it was time for a change or he had to cut his hair short for an upcoming role, but the truth is said goodbye to his John Wick mane.
It was through a pic posted on Instagram by none other than Rob Lowe’s wife, Sheryl Berkoff, that people found out Keanu had changed his appearance. The photo, captioned with «Old friends», featured Keanu and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, standing next to Rob Lowe, his son John and Sheryl herself.
In the comments section, people couldn’t help but express their thoughts on Keanu’s look. But everyone seemed to be on the same page, saying they enjoyed the fresh haircut. «Keanu looks great with short hair,» one user wrote, while another pointed out that it might have just made him look younger. «Keanu looks 35,» they wrote.
It’s nice to see people showing lots of love and respect for Keanu Reeves. But his life hasn’t always been like this. He had a hard time growing up, and he also went through some truly heartbreaking things, like losing his child and girlfriend. Take a closer look at his story to see how these hard times have shaped him into who he is now.