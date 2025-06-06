I’m a Single Dad and My Friends Have Secret Plans for My Daughter—I’m Furious
Being a single parent is a journey filled with unique joys and profound challenges. It requires immense strength, dedication, and an endless supply of love. We recently received a letter from a reader, Greg, a devoted single father who finds himself in an incredibly distressing situation. His trust has been shattered by those he considered close friends, and he’s now grappling with how to protect his daughter and navigate this painful betrayal. Here is his story, in his own words.
He describes his life as a dedicated single father.
Our reader, Greg, sent us a heartfelt and candid letter, sharing the difficult situation he’s found himself in. He feels unsettled and is hoping for perspectives and guidance from our community.
Greg began his letter, saying, “I’m a single dad to my 4-year-old daughter, Alisa. Her mom passed away days after she was born, and I’ve raised her alone ever since. My world revolves around Alisa. My own parents passed away in a tragic accident three years ago, and I’m not in contact with my extended family, as they’ve been harshly judgmental and often offensive regarding my parenting.
I had to put my university education on hold and have worked various jobs since then to provide for my little family. We aren’t destitute, but we certainly don’t have a lot of luxuries, and we’re currently renting a modest one-bedroom apartment. Our life isn’t perfect, but I’m always striving and doing everything I can so that in the next few years, we can afford more and perhaps even buy our own home one day. For now, this is our reality.
I’ve raised Alisa with the understanding that her dad will always give her the best he can. We might not have a lot, and she doesn’t always get the latest toys or clothes. But we have each other, and our bond is incredibly strong.”
Greg added, “My little girl has never gone without a birthday or a Christmas present, and I always make sure she gets at least some of the things she dreams of. Of course, her friends might have more, but my sweet Alisa has never been envious of other children having more possessions. On the contrary, she’s learning quickly how to take care of her things and rarely damages them. She’s a very kind and generous girl, and she loves to share with other kids.”
A new friendship brought joy and support.
Greg revealed, “Last year, we visited a village where a distant relative of mine lives. He invited us unexpectedly, and he’s always been kind to us, unlike the rest of my family, so I readily agreed to visit him. For Alisa, it meant a change of scenery, which I thought would be wonderful. There, Alisa met a girl named Rosa. They played together constantly, and Alisa ended up spending a lot of time at her place. I had met Rosa’s parents, Helen and Paul, a couple of times before this friendship blossomed.
They seemed like exceptionally nice and supportive people; we had a lot in common, and I enjoyed spending time with both of them. Alisa also always had a fantastic time at their house with their little daughter. Helen suggested we exchange numbers before we left, and they began messaging and calling me very frequently.”
Greg continues his story, “Helen is a stay-at-home mom, and once she offered to have Alisa for a whole week. I was hesitant to impose on her so much, but she was very kind and insisted. So, I brought Alisa to the village again.
My daughter had a wonderful time with these kind and warm-hearted people and their lovely daughter. She also received many presents from them during her stay, which made me a little uncomfortable, but at the same time, I believed they were doing it out of genuine kindness, so I didn’t say anything about them spoiling my child. I was so grateful to them for bringing so much joy into Alisa’s life. We quickly became best friends.”
The friends’ increasing involvement raised concerns.
Greg continues, “Lately, my best friends have kept inviting Alisa to their place too often. Something felt off. Once, they even suggested that she should stay for a whole month with them while I was supposed to spend more time working and earning for my family. It all seemed a bit much for me, and I started feeling uneasy because of this intense attention towards Alisa from Helen and Paul.
I told them that there was no way I could ever repay their kindness, but they kept insisting that they loved having Alisa around. They never tired of telling me how much they loved her and how she was like their own child to them.”
A shocking revelation shattered his trust.
Greg revealed, “When I finally asked why, they boldly said they’d been dreaming of a big family with many kids around. Then they suggested that Alisa could stay with them forever. They planned that I could still see her, but they would primarily take care of her. I thought this must be some kind of misguided joke, but their actual plan was a bombshell.
They then started explaining some legal procedures about how I could assign them as Alisa’s caregivers, and they would do their best to ensure Alisa still called me ’Dad.’ They asked me to think about Alisa and what was best for her. I simply told them their idea was sick.
I quickly grabbed Alisa, and we left. I immediately blocked their numbers. My little girl has no idea what’s really happening, and she keeps asking why we don’t visit them anymore. I can see that she’s struggling, and she misses them and Rosa terribly.
But now I know what these people truly want, and their intentions terrify me. I don’t want Alisa to go back to that place. Should we move away from this city? Or should I try to reach some kind of agreement with them that they’ll never, ever bring up this subject again and let Alisa see Rosa, but only in my presence? What should I do?”
