I’m a Single Dad and My Friends Have Secret Plans for My Daughter—I’m Furious

Our reader, Greg, sent us a heartfelt and candid letter, sharing the difficult situation he’s found himself in. He feels unsettled and is hoping for perspectives and guidance from our community.

Greg began his letter, saying, “I’m a single dad to my 4-year-old daughter, Alisa. Her mom passed away days after she was born, and I’ve raised her alone ever since. My world revolves around Alisa. My own parents passed away in a tragic accident three years ago, and I’m not in contact with my extended family, as they’ve been harshly judgmental and often offensive regarding my parenting.

I had to put my university education on hold and have worked various jobs since then to provide for my little family. We aren’t destitute, but we certainly don’t have a lot of luxuries, and we’re currently renting a modest one-bedroom apartment. Our life isn’t perfect, but I’m always striving and doing everything I can so that in the next few years, we can afford more and perhaps even buy our own home one day. For now, this is our reality.



I’ve raised Alisa with the understanding that her dad will always give her the best he can. We might not have a lot, and she doesn’t always get the latest toys or clothes. But we have each other, and our bond is incredibly strong.”

Greg added, “My little girl has never gone without a birthday or a Christmas present, and I always make sure she gets at least some of the things she dreams of. Of course, her friends might have more, but my sweet Alisa has never been envious of other children having more possessions. On the contrary, she’s learning quickly how to take care of her things and rarely damages them. She’s a very kind and generous girl, and she loves to share with other kids.”