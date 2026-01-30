My Stepson Excluded Me From His Graduation—My Wife’s Reaction Crushed Me

She was asking him if he ever reminisced about the good times they had when they were married. I can’t explain what I felt at that moment. It was a mixture of anger, hurt, and betrayal, and when I put all the pieces of the night together, it felt like I was being used.



The next morning, I asked my stepson about it, and he told me that his mom had planned it all. She was the one who told him not to invite me because she wanted to spend time with her ex. She was also the one who invited her ex after years of not speaking to him.



My stepson was just going along with it because he wanted to keep the peace. But he said that he would have preferred having me there over his real dad because I was actually there for him through all the struggles he faced during his studies.



Now I’m torn. My stepson didn’t enjoy the day as he should have, and my wife seems to be unhappy in our marriage. So, Bright Side, what do I do now? Do I confront my wife and make things worse? Or do I plan a quiet exit?



Regards,

Jack M.