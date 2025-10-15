I Refuse to Look Away After What My Stepson Did to My Son — It Destroyed Our Family

I agreed with everything he mentioned and said my son could join them. But the night before they were supposed to leave, my son came to me and asked if we could talk. During the discussion, he mentioned that Luke had been acting strangely.



I had noticed it, but I chalked it up to him just being a teenage boy. I explained that to my son, but he mentioned it wasn’t just that. Then he started begging me not to let him go on the trip. He was claiming that Luke made him feel uncomfortable because he was lying to us.



The camping trip included some friends we weren’t aware of. Kids we asked Luke not to hang out with. Luke told my son that it would be fine since we won’t find out. And it wasn’t the first time Luke had done it.