I Thought I Knew My Fiancé, Then I Learned About His Secret Deal With My Dad
Sometimes the people we trust the most hide things from us, and finding out can be deeply painful. One woman shared how she uncovered a secret deal between her father and her fiancé just before her long-awaited wedding. The discovery left her questioning everything around her.
Hi, Bright Side,
Two months before my wedding, my dad asked me to meet him for dinner. I thought it was just a casual check-in, maybe wedding nerves. Halfway through the meal, he casually asked if my fiancé and I had signed a prenup. I laughed and said no, that we trusted each other and didn’t think it was necessary.
Dad didn’t laugh back. Instead, he lowered his voice and said, “But I already gave him the money.” I felt my stomach drop. I asked him what he meant, hoping I’d misheard.
That’s when he told me he’d quietly offered my fiancé a large sum of money in exchange for signing a prenup, just in case things ever went wrong. He said it was to protect me, not to interfere.
And my fiancé took it.
I don’t remember much after that except staring at my plate and feeling like the room had tilted. The man I thought I knew suddenly felt distant. It wasn’t just about the money. It was about the fact that he never told me.
When I confronted my fiancé later, he said he didn’t want to stress me out before the wedding. He also admitted he planned to use the money to help his parents pay off debt, something he’d never told me about.
That hurt more than the money itself. I felt like decisions about my future were made behind my back by the two men I trusted most. My fiancé kept saying he did it “for us,” but it didn’t feel that way. It felt like my consent didn’t matter.
My dad insists he was protecting me. My fiancé says he was protecting his family. I’m stuck in the middle, questioning everything so close to the wedding. I’m trying to figure out where that leaves me.
Should I postpone everything until I feel sure again? I’d appreciate honest advice.
Diane
Thank you for opening up and sharing your experience, Diane. It sounds like you’re feeling stuck, and that can be incredibly heavy to carry. We’ve put together some advice to help you sort through the situation.
- Talk about financial transparency before moving forward. Before any marriage moves forward, have a conversation with your fiancé about how you’ll make financial decisions together moving forward. Will he keep making big decisions without you? Will his family always come first financially? These are hard but necessary questions.
- Ask yourself if you’d still say “yes” knowing what you know now. Strip away the dress, the guests, and the money already spent. Ask yourself: If today were the proposal all over again, would you still say yes? Don’t rush past it just to “stay on track.”
- Get clear about your non-negotiables. Take time to write down what matters most to you in a marriage. Then, write down what you’re willing to compromise on and what you aren’t. It’s okay to say, “I’m not ready to move forward until this is resolved.” You have every right to protect your future.
- Protect your emotional safety. Right now, your nervous system is probably on high alert. That’s natural after betrayal. Focus on grounding yourself: journal, go for walks, and spend time with people who love you unconditionally.
Don’t let anyone guilt you into “getting over it” fast. You were hurt, and it’s okay to honor that before jumping into repair mode.
- Explore premarital counseling. This situation has exposed cracks around trust, communication, and financial alignment. A neutral third party (therapist or counselor) can help you and your fiancé talk through this safely and honestly. Consider doing individual sessions too. Sometimes, a few sessions can give you clarity on whether this relationship can be repaired.
Trust problems can show up even after a wedding takes place. One woman opened up about a painful experience where her husband crossed an important boundary. The situation left her feeling hurt and betrayed, and she made a firm decision to leave after realizing what had happened.
