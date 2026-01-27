I Thought I Knew My Fiancé, Then I Learned About His Secret Deal With My Dad

Hi, Bright Side,

Two months before my wedding, my dad asked me to meet him for dinner. I thought it was just a casual check-in, maybe wedding nerves. Halfway through the meal, he casually asked if my fiancé and I had signed a prenup. I laughed and said no, that we trusted each other and didn’t think it was necessary.

Dad didn’t laugh back. Instead, he lowered his voice and said, “But I already gave him the money.” I felt my stomach drop. I asked him what he meant, hoping I’d misheard.

That’s when he told me he’d quietly offered my fiancé a large sum of money in exchange for signing a prenup, just in case things ever went wrong. He said it was to protect me, not to interfere.

And my fiancé took it.