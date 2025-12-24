I Refused to Stay After My Husband Secretly Spoiled His Daughter—Then I Heard the Truth

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I have had some financial struggles this year and because of that we decided to be cautious this Christmas. So I made a budget and put aside $500 for a gift for my 13-year-old son. I thought my husband would do the same for his 16-year-old daughter.

So I did some digging and found out what my son really wanted and dedicated my budget to getting those things for him. I could nearly get everything, but the game he wanted would’ve gone over by $20, so I left it, hoping he’d be happy with the rest.

Last week, as I was wrapping the gifts, my husband asked if I could wrap the gifts for his daughter as well. I agreed, curious about what he got her. He handed me the bag, and my stomach dropped when I saw a brand-new gaming setup.