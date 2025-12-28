My Husband Excluded My Daughter From Our Holiday Vacation

Dear Bright Side,

My husband is taking me and our 9 y.o. daughter to Italy this holiday season. But he refused to pay for my 12 y.o. daughter’s expenses. He declared, “She’s not my responsibility. She already has a dad.”

I don’t work, and her dad can’t afford it. I couldn’t fight my husband—he had already bought the tickets and booked the hotel. So we left my older daughter home with my mom. She cried.

To explain why her sister wasn’t coming, my husband lied to our 9-year-old. He said her sister was spending the holidays with her dad and that he had invited her on a nice vacation too.

He told her, “We gave your sis the option to come with us, but she chose the other trip.”

We flew to Italy, the 3 of us. But once we got to the hotel, I couldn’t keep lying. So I secretly told our daughter the truth: her sister was home, not on a trip.

She went quiet at first. Then she started crying. She suddenly felt guilty for being there without her sister.