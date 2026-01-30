My Family Abandoned Me as a Child—Now They Want Me to Split Costs Equally

I enjoyed it because he had done things for me that my parents never considered. So when they got back when I was 19, I wasn’t really fazed. I stayed with Grandpa, and they did their thing. The dynamic was good for me, and I never argued it.



That was six years ago. But recently, my sibling came to me and told me that they wanted to split our parents’ bills among the 3 of us. I refused. But then they gave me a list of things they thought I owed, and I couldn’t contain my anger.



Their list included my “share” of our parents’ mortgage, utilities, and groceries. They claimed we should split these expenses since they were our parents and were “too old” to take care of themselves. Since the 3 of us were adults, they thought it was our duty to take over.



But what really sent me over the edge was the calculation at the bottom of the page. They had been tracking the costs since our parents returned to the country and decided I owed them back payments for the last 6 years.



My brother thought it was only fair since they’d both been helping our parents financially while I “contributed nothing.” I looked them straight in the eyes and asked. “Did our parents pay for your childhood? Your school fees, clothes, and food for all the years you spent abroad?”