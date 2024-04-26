“Fillers Ruined Him,” Ryan Gosling’s Latest Appearance Leaves Fans Shocked

Ryan Gosling’s recent appearance stirred up considerable buzz among fans, who couldn’t help but notice a notable alteration in his typically recognizable appearance. Speculation arose, with some attributing the change to potential overuse of fillers.

The Barbie actor attended SXSW for the premiere of his movie, The Fall Guy. While he took center stage in front of cameras and crowds to share his thoughts on the film, online observers swiftly redirected focus to an entirely different aspect. Online platforms were flooded with remarks concerning Gosling's appearance. One person pondered, "What's going on with Ryan Gosling's face?" Another observed, "He got old."

Additionally, numerous speculations arose regarding the cause of his altered looks, with some suggesting beauty procedures. One commenter remarked, "Cheek filler overload," while another lamented, "Fillers ruined him." Another person online also shared their opinion, suggesting that the actor might have undergone cosmetic procedures. They remarked, ''Look what a plastic surgeon did to Ryan Gosling's face. Men...don't do this.''

That being said, fans also made sure to highlight the actor's amazing talent and charisma. One fan noted, ''Love him. Love that he doesn’t take himself too seriously and has fun!'' and another wrote, ''Ryan is added to the list of awesome dudes!''

We echo these fans' sentiments that Ryan Gosling is simply fantastic. But being in the spotlight often subjects stars' appearances to constant discussion.

