Brad Pitt’s Chin Transformation Leaves Fans Shocked, “He Looks Really Healthy Now”

Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood’s top and most admired actors, always turns heads with his public appearances. Recently, though, a particular aspect of his new look has caught everyone’s eye, sparking curiosity among his fans.

© Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

Brad Pitt caused quite a stir online and at the British F1 Grand Prix when he made an impressive entrance at Silverstone Circuit recently. He was there to shoot his new Formula 1 movie, “F1,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2025. In this film, Pitt will be playing the role of Sonny Hayes, an experienced driver returning to the F1 scene after being away for a long time.

IMAGO / Xavi Bonilla / Imago Sport and News / East News , IMAGO / Xavi Bonilla / Imago Sport and News / East News

Sporting a shorter haircut with light blonde tones and dark roots, the 60-year-old actor stood out in an all-white racing suit, representing the fictional “APX GP” team. While he looked dashing in his racing attire, spectators couldn’t help but notice some significant changes in his appearance.

BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP / East News

When the videos hit the internet, fans were quick to compliment the attractive actor, admiring his timeless good looks. One fan commented, “Wow, he looks fantastic,” while another mentioned how “he appears younger.” A third person noted, “He seems really healthy and younger now.”

Many people online, however, thought the Fight Club star looked different. A Facebook user remarked, “His face seems fuller with that hairstyle, or maybe something else has changed.” There were also comments specifically about his chin, with one person asking, “What’s going on with his chin?”

BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP / East News

Brad Pitt has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to maintaining his youthful appearance. He often took skincare advice from his past partners. When asked about his skincare routine, he admitted, “Usually whatever my female partner had and they were pretty good about it. Usually it’s offered, ‘You should try this,” or ‘You really need some of this’."