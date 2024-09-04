Daniel Craig Stuns With Long Hair at Venice Film Festival — Fans Say He Looks Like Brad Pitt

Daniel Craig, best known for his iconic role as James Bond, made a striking appearance at the Venice Film Festival. Accompanied by his wife, fellow actor Rachel Weisz, Craig turned heads as he stepped into the spotlight, revealing his new look. Many are claiming Daniel now looks like Brad Pitt.

AFP/EAST NEWS , LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News Flora 7 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

In the latest photos from the Venice Film Festival, Daniel Craig sports a laid-back style, wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers. However, what caught everyone's attention was his long hair, now reaching just above his shoulders, leaving fans doing a double take to recognize him.

For the red carpet, his wife Rachel Weisz complemented him perfectly in a deep blue strapless dress, while Craig wore a beige suit and sunglasses. Craig is currently in Venice to promote his latest film Queer, marking his first acting role since his appearance in the 2022 film Glass Onion, the second installment of the Knives Out series.

Naturally, Daniel Craig's new look sparked a huge wave of reactions from fans, and many seem to think the actor now looks like Brad Pitt. "Turning into Brad Pitt," commented a person. "Thought that was Brad Pitt", added another.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Check out Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz’s sweet love story here.