I Let My Dying Ex-Wife Move In—Now, I’m Badly Regretting It

I let my ex-wife move in after an end-stage cancer diagnosis. We were married a longtime back, and just for a couple of years. We had no children, and later, I remarried, only to get divorced again. I had two children with my second ex-wife, who are now in college, and we are all on good terms.



Since I lived alone, and my ex-wife was struggling during her last days, I offered her a roof over her head, so that she could be comfortable. She got her daughter to care for her. Both of them moved in, and things seemed fine. It was a tough few months for everyone, but I was happy that I was able to help her out. She passed weeks ago, but her daughter shows no signs of leaving. I finally told her to pack her bags, but she replied that she had nowhere to go.



She’s more than 30 years old, and frankly, she’s simply not my responsibility. My ex-wife had her almost a decade after our divorce, so she’s no relation to me. I let her stay on for a few weeks to allow her time to mourn her mother, but now it seems she’s simply taking advantage of free shelter and food.



A couple of days ago, I gave her a final warning to either leave on her own, or I will get her evicted, and she broke down, begging me to let her stay on. I gave her another week, and she’s giving me mournful looks, like I’m in the wrong. Did I do something wrong?



Mark