My Coworker Thinks I'm Rude Because I Won't Eat His "Immortal Bread"

I work in an office with a pretty chill team, but there’s one coworker, Jeff, who’s… a little strange. Everyone's got that coworker, right? He’s super into old-world traditions, obscure history, and—apparently—baking bread that never dies.

Last week, my strange coworker brought in a loaf of bread and said it was a “very special recipe”. He was offering slices to everyone. I took a piece, but he stopped me and said, “Before you eat, you need to understand what you’re consuming.”

Okay. Weird. But I played along.

He then told me that this bread was made using a 600-year-old sourdough starter. It's been kept alive through generations of his family. Apparently, whoever eats it will “carry the spirit of the bread forward”—and that, technically, no one who has ever eaten it has truly “left this world.”

I awkwardly laughed and asked if he meant, like, metaphorically.

No. He meant literally.