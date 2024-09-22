10 Instant Red Flags People Have Spotted in Their Partners

When entering a new relationship, excitement often clouds our judgment, causing us to overlook subtle warning signs. These instant red flags, though seemingly minor, can hint at deeper issues that may cause problems down the road. Recognizing these early warning signs can help prevent emotional pain and unhealthy dynamics. We have collected some stories from people who share their real experience.

  • No kidding, my college professor used to be close with this gorgeous girl he met through work. Then, out of the blue, she disappeared, and he never mentioned her again. During a casual conversation, he shared that she had a creepy habit of taking pictures of animal droppings for fun and showing them to her friends, including him. 1Anto / Reddit
  • I once knew someone online who loved to troll others. They would get a real thrill out of posting controversial comments just for the fun of it. PumpkinPieIsGreat / Reddit
  • I was talking to a guy who expected replies within minutes. If I didn’t respond within 30 minutes, he’d say things like “she’s gone again” or “I’ve lost her interest again.” It became exhausting to keep up. When I told him I didn’t feel comfortable continuing the conversation, he started complaining about how women never give him a chance, insisting that he’s a good man.
    He might not have seen it, but his behavior came across as controlling and pressuring. I eventually had to block him because he kept messaging me even after I asked him to stop. Later, he even sent paid likes on a dating platform to try and get my attention. Unknown author / Reddit
  • Before I met him, he moved from the South to the West Coast, thinking it would make him happy. Then we moved from the West Coast to NYC, believing it would make him happy. Next, we moved back to the South for the same reason. We bought a house, a motorcycle, and he took flying lessons—all in the hopes of finding happiness.
    After a big hurricane forced us to relocate to Houston, he took six months off work and struggled to find a job, still chasing that elusive happiness. He even used my work bonus to buy a Corvette, convinced it would make him happy.
    In the end, I divorced him, and that’s when I finally found my own happiness. puppylovenyc / Reddit
  • He would claim that all his exes had "insecurities" that ruined the relationship. After five months, I realized it was actually his behavior that likely caused those insecurities, and he used it as an excuse to avoid taking any responsibility. Just-Cup5542 / Reddit
  • His mother once told me, "He’ll always be my baby, no matter what." There was a reason for that statement—many reasons, actually.
    I got out in a few months, though I know it was still too long. The next woman, however, was stuck for years, and it took a lot of outside help for her to finally escape. Shadowkittee / Reddit
  • Sometimes the drama she had with other people didn’t add up. When I asked, "What exactly did they say?" she would respond in vague generalizations. Once, I pressed her and asked, "What were the exact words?" and she broke down crying because she was so upset.
    It turned out she had been inventing the drama all along, even faking phone calls, emails, and text messages. She couldn’t give me the exact words because there were none. EastSideTilly / Reddit
  • He would mostly meet me late in the evening or at night, usually just driving around or at places like McDonald's and Subway. I thought he was just busy, but it turns out he didn’t want anyone to see us together because he was meeting someone else, who was more attractive, during more “appropriate” hours and locations.
    After that, I learned to avoid anyone who suggests a first date at 10:30 p.m. to "drive around and hang out." german1sta / Reddit
  • When I worked at a cafe, there was a girl whose boyfriend would sit parked outside the door for her entire shift. I’ve rarely seen anything like that, and it’s a massive red flag. lidaliy182 / Reddit
  • He always insisted on tucking me in at night, which I thought was cute—until I noticed how particular he was about the blankets. They had to be perfectly tight, almost like I couldn’t move.
    One night, I woke up gasping for air, only to realize he had tied the ends of the sheets to the bedframe while I slept. When I confronted him, he just smiled and said, "I like knowing you're safe...and that you can't leave."

In the complex realm of relationships, it's crucial to recognize the tactics people use. We've researched the differences between displays of affection that teeter between healthy and toxic, helping you better navigate these dynamics.

