I Wanted to Name Our Baby After My Sister—But My MIL Thinks It’s Completely Unacceptable

“I’ve carried this child for nine months! Anna means everything to me,” I yelled. He didn’t even flinch.

Instead, he walked over to the dresser, grabbed my engagement ring—the one he had given me, the first one he ever bought—and slammed it down on the table. “This is my decision, not yours,” he spat. “It’s my family’s name that matters, not yours. You don’t get to make all the choices.”

My heart dropped. In that moment, it wasn’t just about the name—it was about everything I had given up for him. And now, it felt like I was losing myself.