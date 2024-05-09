I Kicked My Pregnant Girlfriend Out Because She Was Stealing My Things

Sometimes your girlfriend can steal not only your heart, but personal belongings as well. Our reader realized his girlfriend was selling his things without letting him know first. He’d been working hard to support his girlfriend, but little did he know, she was taking advantage of his trust.

One of our readers reached out to us.

Thanks for getting in touch! We’re really sorry to hear that you’re going through a tough time. Here are some tips that might help you figure out what to do next.

Don’t live together.

Since it might be hard for you to trust her again, consider stopping sharing a living space. She might have to move back to where she was previously living. Make sure you still support her. Even though she doesn’t live with you anymore, remember that she’s the mother of your child and treat her with respect.

Try giving her a second chance.

Even though it’s tough, consider the idea of giving your girlfriend a second chance. Take a moment to see if she’s truly sorry and ready to make things right. She’s in a difficult situation with a baby and no money. Talking openly can help rebuild trust and sort out any problems. While it’s not easy, giving her another shot could lead to healing and maybe even make your relationship stronger.

Find out where the money went.

Your girlfriend sold your stuff and got the money. Find out what she used it for. If she spent it on essentials like food or clothes, ensure she has enough of both. However, if the money went to her family or her bad habits, it’s time to have a serious conversation and establish clear boundaries. Perhaps someone is pushing her to do it.

Think it through.

Think about where you see yourselves as a couple in the future. Consider aspects such as where you want to live, what kind of lifestyle you envision, and what accomplishments you hope to achieve together. Perhaps you need to give yourself time to decide whether you want to stay in the relationship or not.