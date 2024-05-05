My Boyfriend Wants to Move in With His Female Friend

Moving in together is a big step for any couple, but things can get messy when one partner isn’t ready. One of our readers has been dating her boyfriend for a year, but she wasn’t ready to move in with him. He, on the other hand, didn’t want to wait, so he moved in with his female friend instead. Now our reader thinks her relationship is doomed.

Our reader dropped us a message.

Thanks for reaching out to us! We’re sorry to hear about what you’re going through. Here are some tips that could help you figure out your next steps.

Ask him not to move in.

If it really bothers you, ask your boyfriend to move in with someone else. If he truly cares about the relationship, he’ll make sure to comfort and reassure you. If he gets all defensive and starts pointing fingers, that’s a major warning sign. Think about why he’s choosing to prioritize living with his friend over your relationship.

Tell him about your concerns.

It’s not easy to see your boyfriend packing his bags to move in with someone else, especially when it’s a beautiful girl who seems quite comfortable around him. Tell him that you noticed he didn’t introduce you clearly to his friend and that it made you feel uncomfortable. Let him know that you want to understand what’s going on and where you stand in his life.

Ask him for more details.

Ask him about his plans and why he’s moving in with this other person. Find out how long they’ve known each other and why he never mentioned anything about her before. What’s more, you might want to ask him to introduce you to her properly. Unfortunately, there might be something shady going on if he refuses to do so.

Have an honest conversation.

It seems like he’s not even sure he wants you to be his girlfriend. Otherwise, he’d have introduced you to his friend. “Kind of like a girlfriend” is way too open-ended and leaves you questioning where you stand. Looks like he doesn’t want his friend to know he’s in a relationship. Ask your boyfriend if he’s truly in love with you and whether he wants to continue the relationship.