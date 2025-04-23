I Won’t Babysit My Grandkids Ever Again After My Daughter and Her Husband Embarrassed Me at a Family Event

Anna wrote, “Let me give you a little background. I raised my daughter alone. Her father left us when she was three. I worked double shifts, went to night school, and gave up everything — dating, travel, sleep — just to make ends meet and give her a good life.

When she got older, she resented me for ’never being around.’ I explained I was working so she could have dance classes, decent clothes, a roof over her head. She said I cared more about work than her. I guess that never changed in her heart.

When she got pregnant with her first, I dropped everything. I left my part-time job to help her. I took care of her baby so she could rest. I cooked, cleaned, stayed overnight, held her hand when she cried from exhaustion.

I was there. Always. When she gave birth to her twins, I was there for her, too, never saying no when she needed me.

But maybe I said the wrong things. Maybe I sighed one too many times when my back hurt. Maybe she mistook my tiredness for bitterness. Or maybe she never forgave me for the things I had to do to survive when she was young.

One family dinner crossed everything I’d done for her, I went home and cried the entire night. Not just because of what she said — but because I realized something even worse. She meant it.”