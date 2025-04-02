12 People Who Finally Put Their Own Needs First

14 Stories About Men Whose Actions Are Really Hard to Explain
People
10 months ago
Some people just can't say "no." When life forces them into tough situations and "no" becomes their only option, they often realize they should have prioritized themselves much earlier. Even those we consider closest to us can have motives we’re unaware of.
It’s great to care about others, but when you constantly ignore your own needs, it can lead to stress and unhealthy people-pleasing. Read this article to find out if you might be a people pleaser and how to break the habit.