My Family Wants Me to Give Up My Apartment—Because My Sister Is Pregnant
Family is supposed to be your soft landing, the place you run to, not run from. But let’s be real: sometimes, the very people who should have your back are the ones quietly holding you down. When favoritism becomes the norm, self-sacrifice is expected, and speaking up feels like betrayal, it leaves marks, not always visible, but absolutely real. One of our readers recently opened up about growing up in the long shadow of her so-called “golden child” sibling.
We received a heartfelt letter from one of our readers, who chose to remain anonymous.
Hi, Bright Side readers.
I never imagined I’d be opening up to thousands of strangers about something so deeply personal. But I feel like I’ve hit a wall, I have no one left to talk to. The people who should’ve had my back were the first to betray me.
My sister Jessica is two years younger than me. Growing up, I always felt like the odd one out in my own family, the “lesser” daughter. My mom constantly compared us, and in her eyes, Jessica was the golden child.
She was prettier, smarter, more talented... At least that’s what I was told, again and again. She got the best of everything: attention, clothes, praise. And I was expected to understand, to accept, to step aside.
Mom said college wasn’t for me, my sister had the better shot.
When it was time to talk about college, my mom didn’t even hesitate. She told me they couldn’t afford to send both of us to school, and Jessica had “a better shot” anyway. That was it. No discussion. No remorse.
I didn’t argue. I was already used to being overlooked. I’d been working since I was 16, saving every penny I could. I just wanted out.
So I moved out, worked even harder, and eventually earned a scholarship to a great college. I built my life piece by piece, alone. Over those eight years, my family barely checked in. Just the occasional birthday text. Not once did they ask if I was okay or proud of what I’d achieved.
Meanwhile, my sister got expelled, no job, nothing.
Meanwhile, Jessica was expelled from university after two years because she spent all her time partying and bouncing from one relationship to another. She didn’t work. She didn’t try. And she stayed comfortably in our parents’ house while I fought for every inch of independence.
A few months ago, I finally bought a tiny studio apartment on the edge of the city. It wasn’t much, but it was mine. I was so proud. I told my parents, hoping, for a little warmth.
My mom’s response? “Just a studio? That neighborhood’s not great...” Not a single kind word.
Then yesterday, everything broke.
My parents want me to give up the apartment I worked 8 years for, because my sister needs it more.
My mom called to say Jessica is pregnant and “needs her own place to live with her boyfriend.” And because I don’t have a husband or a child, I should move out and give my apartment to Jessica. Her reasoning? “You can earn for another one. Jessica can’t, she has a baby coming.”
I was stunned. And then I snapped. Years of swallowed pain poured out. I yelled, “No way! Maybe Jessica can finally try doing something with her life if she’s so smart and talented!” Then I hung up.
A few hours later, my dad sent me a message: “You shouldn’t be so selfish. Good sisters don’t abandon family in difficult moments.”
And that broke me. Because in all my difficult moments, when I worked two jobs, when I was sick and alone, when I had no one, not one of them was there for me.
The real shock came when I discovered an email from a lawyer.
But the worst part? This morning, I got an email from a lawyer—hired by my own family. Attached was a list of documents they expect me to provide to transfer the property rights to Jessica.
I feel shocked. Violated. Heartbroken. I don’t even know how to protect myself.
I don’t know how to say “no” in a way that they’ll hear. I feel like I’m being punished for trying to live a life on my own terms.
If anyone out there has been through something like this... How did you protect your peace without losing your soul?
Comments
I'd print the documents, burn the bottom half and mail them back. Also, why not remind them how they said the neighbourhood is 'not great'?
Talk to a loyer find out your options. Because they can't force you to give up your apartment if you either rent it or own it
I'm sorry you are going through such an awful time. You are stronger than you think and it's time to stand up to your family.
Tell them you will not be giving up your home for anyone. You spent years working hard and saving even harder to buy your own home with no help from family. Ask them if you don't abandon family then why did they abandon and abuse you while you were growing up and needed just as much love and support as they gave your sister. Yes what they did to you and the vile things they said to you is abuse.
Time to contact your own lawyer and get them to send a formal letter stating you will under no circumstances sign any forms they are trying to force you to sign so they can take your home. Also state that they should not contact you again or continue harassing you in any way or you will be forced to get a restraining order.
I'm sorry but I think this is the best option for you to protect your mental health and your home.
Yep do everything to protect yourself, cut all contact with them and go see a lawyer and see what they have to say about what to do to protect your assets including your social security number.