My Family Wants Me to Give Up My Apartment—Because My Sister Is Pregnant

Hi, Bright Side readers.

I never imagined I’d be opening up to thousands of strangers about something so deeply personal. But I feel like I’ve hit a wall, I have no one left to talk to. The people who should’ve had my back were the first to betray me.

My sister Jessica is two years younger than me. Growing up, I always felt like the odd one out in my own family, the “lesser” daughter. My mom constantly compared us, and in her eyes, Jessica was the golden child.

She was prettier, smarter, more talented... At least that’s what I was told, again and again. She got the best of everything: attention, clothes, praise. And I was expected to understand, to accept, to step aside.