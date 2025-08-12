10 Bold Comebacks That Turned the Tables Instantly

10 hours ago

We all know that one person who treats spoilers like they’re handing out free samples, loud, proud, and completely unnecessary. Whether it’s a movie, show, or game, they just have to ruin the twist for everyone. But sometimes, the universe or a very petty individual claps back in the most satisfying way.

1.

  • A girl in a forum kept spoiling Star Wars series for everyone, bragged about it, even. She said she couldn’t do it to her boyfriend because he’d get mad. So, I dug into her profile, found her BF, and sent all her messages in the forum.
    Later, she texted me saying, “I hope you’re happy. He broke up with me.” I replied, “Now you know how it feels to have something you care about ruined.” She hasn’t posted a spoiler since. Turns out karma has a lightsaber too.

2.

  • “I used to work for a sandwich shop. All the other employees there were women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar, I suppose? Medium length and brown. But every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted.
    So one day I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair being in the food. You guessed it, it happened. And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue, was beyond amusing.” © throwaway7261518993 / Reddit

3.

  • “I once had a colleague I hated (he was very condescending and really arrogant), so I put an extra Bluetooth receiver in his computer for a computer mouse and kept the mouse in my drawer. I would just open my drawer, and it would mess him right up.
    Kept it going for like 2 months. He was about to murder the world when I thought I better stop.” © Unknown author / Reddit

4.

  • My best friend spoiled The Last of Us right before I was about to finish it. No warning. No mercy.
    So next time he had a date, I waited ’til she followed him on Insta, then posted an old cringey TikTok he made back in 2020 with the caption “He still thinks this was cool.” She ghosted him. He still doesn’t know it was me.

5.

  • “In seventh grade, I used to take home-made lunch to school. We prepared our own salad dressing (lemon juice, salt, oil, etc), and one kid decided it would be good to steal it, and drink it before lunchtime. I asked him not to, but he continued to drink it, but started doing so in one gulp so I couldn’t stop him.
    So instead of making a huge deal, I prepared two salad dressings. One that I would actually use on my salad, and another that had all the liquid condiments I could find in my mom’s kitchen. It was really fun to see his face as he drank it. He never stole my salad dressing again.” © pipenho / Reddit

6.

  • “Someone in my office would always crush lunches with his gigantic lunch box. Either he ate bricks or lead, I don’t know, but I always came to the office fridge and found that my lunch was in pieces.
    So, after three bouts of this, and numerous notes from myself and other colleagues, I carefully removed his lunch box, emptied the contents (a gigantic sandwich, a Twinkie, chips, some vegetable pieces, and a few other bits), and ran over them with my car. I carefully packed it back in, and put it back. He kept his lunch in a cooler by his cube from then on.” © AR3Leatherworks / Reddit

7.

  • There’s a regular at my comic shop who kept spoiling my favorite show, Stargate, every week. I asked him to stop, but he ignored it. This went on for about two months.
    One day, he bought a huge comic stack. I waited for him to pay, then casually said, “Crazy how Issue #47 ends with her betraying the team and taking the gauntlet, huh?” He froze mid-step, looked down at the comic on top, and just whispered “No way...” like his soul left his body.
    The next week, he didn’t spoil anything. He just nodded at me quietly and kept his mouth shut. Sweetest silence I’ve ever heard.

8.

  • “My co-worker was always complaining and always lazy with his work, yet he got recognition for the simplest thing he would actually do. He also took credit for a full days work that was pretty much all me. I always got ignored.
    So one day, I came in early, and I unplugged his Ethernet jack just barely to the point it looked like it was still plugged into his computer. For 4 hours, he couldn’t do any work. Meanwhile, I got my work done, and he couldn’t take any credit for it since everyone knew he didn’t have Internet access.
    Halfway through the day, he left on break, I plugged it back in and bam, just like this it was working. By then, he couldn’t claim my work, and I begun to get noticed more.” © sippistar / Reddit

9.

  • “In 3rd grade, I was falsely accused by the hall monitor of talking during quiet time. Even after my dad came in and talked to the teacher, she still punished me by keeping me from watching a movie and eating the cinnamon bread with everyone else.
    So the day before the class watched the movie and ate snacks, I unplugged the bread makers right before we left school so no one would get any. I figured if I can’t have it, no one can.” © Unknow author / Reddit

10.

  • “I caught my flat mate telling lies about me to some mutual friends. I made plans to move out the next month.
    In the meantime, she went out of town for a week, and left her car parked in its usual spot in the parking lot. I threw birdseed on it every morning and evening, so when she came home, the birds wouldn’t leave her car alone.” © otefl / Reddit

Turns out, a little pettiness can go a long way when justice needs serving a spoiler. Ever had to dish out your own revenge for a ruined twist? Drop your story in the comments below!

