10 Hilariously Petty Revenges That Feel Oh-So-Good

“I have a friend whose pumpkin\fall display at the end of his driveway would be run over by the neighborhood jerk. Happened every year. My friend decided to put a stop to it.

He withdrew money from his savings account so he would have enough to buy the largest pumpkin he could find, along with several large bags of Quikrete. Filled that puppy up and made a real pretty display.

The jerk broke the axle of his car when he hit that pumpkin. Could not drive away. My friend had his car towed away, too.”



cuddle********monstr / Reedit