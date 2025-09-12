I Refused to Let My Ex Humiliate My Daughter Over Meat, She’s Just a Child

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Jason. When my daughter, Emma, is at her mom’s place, she’s forced to eat vegan, but when she’s with me, she always asks for steaks and pot roasts. Eventually, she begged her mom, “Please, let me eat what I want!” She refused.

The next morning, Emma called me, screaming, “Mom says that from now on I will eat vegan food only! We’re heading to you!” Then I heard a car pulling into my driveway. Emma’s mom stormed into my house and shouted, “You’ve turned her against me!”

I said, “No. You did that the moment you started criticizing her for what she eats.” I added that if she keeps treating my daughter this way, I’ll have to go to court and fight for full custody. My ex just left without saying a word.

Now, I’m left thinking about what I should do next. I’m not sure if I’m overreacting, but I just want Emma to feel accepted. Is it wrong for me to push for full custody just because of this one issue? Any advice on how to handle this would really help.