I Got Fired but Kept Pretending to Work—Then Everything Took a Wild Turn

Then one afternoon, out of nowhere, I received a message from the CEO. It said, “Hey! I really liked your ideas in the last meeting. Do you want to be the head of our new project? Please let me know by the end of the day.”

I just sat there, stunned. My jaw actually dropped. This was it. My star moment. So I took a deep breath and replied.

I wrote, “Thank you so much. I’m truly honored. But I have to be honest. I was actually fired a couple of months ago. I just kept joining the meetings because I put my whole heart into this company. I believed in the work. Even if I wasn’t getting paid, I still wanted to contribute.”

A few minutes later, he replied again. And he was impressed. Like, genuinely moved. He said he’d had no idea and wanted to get to the bottom of it. A day later, he called me directly and officially offered me the project lead role.

Turns out HR had quietly decided to downsize a few people without looping in the board or even notifying the CEO. Just slashed staff behind the scenes and hoped no one would notice.