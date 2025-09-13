I Gave My Inheritance to My Adopted Daughter, Now My Biological Children Are Begging Me to Think Twice

Hi Bright Side!

I’m 75 years old. I raised my two kids on my own and later adopted Ana. Over the years, as my children built their own busy lives, Ana was the one who stayed close to me, always checking in and helping whenever I needed it.

I had decided long ago that I would share my inheritance equally among all three of them, because in my heart, I never saw any difference between them.

But everything changed during a recent family dinner. My eldest son handed me an envelope. Inside, there was money and a note “suggesting” I move into a nursing home for two months. They even offered to cover the cost. After that, they said they would “see how things went.”