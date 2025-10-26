Unless they try to replace you with the person you teaching (too much case like this) ? They don't even offer a raise or fixed work hours for you about that new intern. That's already a hint.
I Refused to Train the New Employee for Free—Now HR Got Involved
Work can sometimes blur the line between dedication and exploitation, especially when experience is mistaken for availability. Many employees find themselves expected to do more, simply because they’ve been loyal for years. One of our readers recently wrote to us about facing this exact situation after refusing to take on unpaid extra work — and how it completely changed her standing at the office.
Norma’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I (43 F) have worked on the marketing team for 13 years.
Recently, the company decided to expand the team with some “youthful perspective.” They hired a 23-year-old recent graduate named Lana, who has zero experience.
My boss told me to work an extra hour every day — unpaid — to train her. When I asked for how long, he said, “As long as it takes for her to learn our process.”
I refused, explaining that I’m already overloaded and can’t stay late teaching a new hire without compensation. He replied, “Where’s your team spirit? Once she’s ready, she’ll help you with the workload. This is for you!”
I just smiled and said, “Thank you.” What no one knew was that I had already been secretly applying for other jobs.
The next day, they all froze when they arrived to the office in the morning and found out that I had moved my belongings to another desk — and placed Lana’s things on mine.
My boss asked what was going on, and I said, “Since you hired Lana to take some of my workload, I’m happy to give her all of it. I’m leaving.” Then I handed in my two weeks’ notice.
I’ve found a new job that respects my time, and I refuse to stay somewhere that expects me to give my time and effort for free.
HR called me in, trying to convince me to stay. They said they value their senior employees and that I’m one of their most precious assets.
Now I can’t help but wonder — did I act too quickly? I’ve been with this company for 13 years, and I don’t want to make a decision I’ll regret.
Am I wrong to leave?
Yours,
Norma
Thank you for sharing your story, Norma. After 13 years of loyalty and hard work, it’s understandable that you feel torn between standing your ground and wondering if leaving was too sudden. You weren’t just reacting to one unfair request — this was the result of years of accumulated effort that wasn’t being valued. Here is our advice to you:
You didn’t act impulsively — you acted on proof.
Your boss didn’t just ask for help; he demanded unpaid labor while dismissing your experience. That wasn’t a one-time slight — it revealed how little your dedication was valued.
Leaving wasn’t rash; it was a professional decision to protect your worth. Staying would’ve sent the message that you’re willing to work extra for free, which would only encourage further exploitation.
If you ever consider staying, set a written deal, not promises.
If HR truly values you, don’t rely on emotional pleas like “You’re one of our most precious assets.”
Ask for specifics: a raise, clear working hours, and written terms about mentorship duties. If they hesitate, that tells you everything. You owe them your skill, not your unpaid time.
Don’t let guilt rewrite your story.
After 13 years, it’s normal to feel loyalty — but loyalty should go both ways. Your boss used “team spirit” as manipulation to get free labor.
True leadership would’ve rewarded your mentorship, not expected you to sacrifice your evenings. Walking away from a one-sided relationship isn’t betrayal — it’s self-respect.
Use this moment to build boundaries at your next job — from day one.
You’ve learned the hard way that being the “reliable one” often means being overworked and underappreciated.
In your new role, be upfront about workload limits and mentorship expectations. It’ll set a precedent that your professionalism has value — and that you won’t let experience be mistaken for endless availability.
