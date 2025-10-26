I Refused to Train the New Employee for Free—Now HR Got Involved

Dear Bright Side,

I (43 F) have worked on the marketing team for 13 years.

Recently, the company decided to expand the team with some “youthful perspective.” They hired a 23-year-old recent graduate named Lana, who has zero experience.

My boss told me to work an extra hour every day — unpaid — to train her. When I asked for how long, he said, “As long as it takes for her to learn our process.”

I refused, explaining that I’m already overloaded and can’t stay late teaching a new hire without compensation. He replied, “Where’s your team spirit? Once she’s ready, she’ll help you with the workload. This is for you!”

I just smiled and said, “Thank you.” What no one knew was that I had already been secretly applying for other jobs.

The next day, they all froze when they arrived to the office in the morning and found out that I had moved my belongings to another desk — and placed Lana’s things on mine.

My boss asked what was going on, and I said, “Since you hired Lana to take some of my workload, I’m happy to give her all of it. I’m leaving.” Then I handed in my two weeks’ notice.

I’ve found a new job that respects my time, and I refuse to stay somewhere that expects me to give my time and effort for free.

HR called me in, trying to convince me to stay. They said they value their senior employees and that I’m one of their most precious assets.

Now I can’t help but wonder — did I act too quickly? I’ve been with this company for 13 years, and I don’t want to make a decision I’ll regret.

Am I wrong to leave?

Yours,

Norma