12 Moments When Stepparents Became Their Family’s Silent Heroes

this reminded of my story! My new husband, Tom, was trying way too hard to be the cool stepdad to my eleven-year-old son, Finn. Finn’s biological dad is a famous travel photographer, and Tom, a very uncool accountant, kept making these awkward comments like, "Well, I can't take you to the Himalayas, but I can show you how to file taxes!" I was cringing one afternoon when Tom was struggling to assemble a complicated desk, totally stressed out and complaining, "I’m no engineer, I'm just here to pay the bills." Finn walked over, put a hand on Tom's shoulder, and said with perfect deadpan seriousness, "Tom, my real dad is great at taking pictures of mountains. But my real dad also forgets my birthday. I like you because you remember the things that matter, like which way the screws go. Now stop whining, read the diagram, and let the accountant save the desk."