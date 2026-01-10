I Refuse to Be Underpaid While Training Someone Making $35K More—So I Got Even
Many workplaces come with drama, and usually it’s something we can deal with. But when you’re building your career and find out your trainee is earning more than you do, there’s obviously a problem. One of our readers reached out to share their experience.
This is Willow’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
At the beginning of this month, I resigned at the company I was working for so that I could join the family business. My boss asked me to stay on until he could find a replacement for me to train. I agreed but told him that I would only be available for 4 months.
He agreed. 2 weeks ago, he told me that he hired my replacement, and I was ordered to stay late daily to train her. It was annoying, but I kept quiet because the sooner I could get her trained, the sooner I could leave.
I met the girl, and she seemed nice enough, so I decided to teach her everything I knew. But then I found out that she’s making $35K more than me for the same job. That was unfair in my opinion, so I asked HR about it, and they said, “She knew her worth and negotiated better.”
I was shocked by their audacity, but forced a smile and said, “Oh wow, good for her! I’ll teach her.” This wasn’t the end. If they wanted to treat me like a replaceable piece of equipment, I’d show them how wrong they were.
The next day, when my boss came into the office, he went pale because he saw that I was teaching her exactly what she asked for and nothing more. I didn’t show her any of the shortcuts, didn’t give her any insider knowledge, and I didn’t build up relationships between her and our key clients.
In the end, she wouldn’t have the institutional wisdom that actually made me a valuable asset to the company. All she would have was the basic job description, word for word, and the bit extra she had the intelligence to ask for.
My boss lost it and demanded that I teach her everything, but I said, “I guess $35K can’t buy my experience, and good negotiation skills can’t get the job done.” He kept quiet after that, knowing that nothing he could say would change my attitude about the situation.
The training was done by the end of the week and I left, as per the agreement I had with my boss. Last week, I got a call from my boss asking me to come back because she was drowning under the pressure and was threatening to quit.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I go back and help this girl become the employee I know she can be? Or should I just leave it?
Regards,
Willow P.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Willow,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
You already kept every promise you made, you gave notice, stayed to train your replacement within the job description, and left when the training was complete.
The moment your boss allowed HR to justify a $35K pay gap with “she negotiated better” while still expecting you to hand over years of institutional knowledge for free, he quietly admitted that your experience had a price, and chose not to pay it.
Going back now wouldn’t be “helping a struggling employee,” it would be rescuing the same management decision that undervalued you in the first place.
If they truly believe your expertise is the missing piece, the only fair response is a paid, time-limited consulting arrangement at a rate that reflects that $35K gap and more.
Anything else teaches them that your boundaries collapse under pressure, and you already proved they don’t. If they won’t meet that standard, walk away cleanly. You didn’t burn this bridge; they dismantled it plank by plank.
Willow finds herself in a tough position, but it comes from a moral standpoint and nothing more. She isn’t the only one with coworker issues, though.
