I Refuse to Be Underpaid While Training Someone Making $35K More—So I Got Even

The next day, when my boss came into the office, he went pale because he saw that I was teaching her exactly what she asked for and nothing more. I didn’t show her any of the shortcuts, didn’t give her any insider knowledge, and I didn’t build up relationships between her and our key clients.



In the end, she wouldn’t have the institutional wisdom that actually made me a valuable asset to the company. All she would have was the basic job description, word for word, and the bit extra she had the intelligence to ask for.



My boss lost it and demanded that I teach her everything, but I said, “I guess $35K can’t buy my experience, and good negotiation skills can’t get the job done.” He kept quiet after that, knowing that nothing he could say would change my attitude about the situation.



The training was done by the end of the week and I left, as per the agreement I had with my boss. Last week, I got a call from my boss asking me to come back because she was drowning under the pressure and was threatening to quit.



So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I go back and help this girl become the employee I know she can be? Or should I just leave it?



Regards,

Willow P.