I Absolutely Refuse to Sell My House to Fund My Son’s Business

Dear <strong>Bright Side,

I was always a single mom and tried my best for my son but he was one of the tough guys who didn’t pay much attention to my struggles. He didn’t do well in school, dropped out of college during his first year and was content with doing odd jobs.

I tried to talk some sense into him and a couple of years ago it seemed to have worked. My son came over and asked if he could use my garage for his startup. He had a great plan that I had faith in so I agreed, thinking things were about to take a positive turn.

Things were going well. He got his business up and running and even though it didn’t make much it was enough for him to get by and it was better than flipping burgers. Then he came to me and asked to borrow $10,000.