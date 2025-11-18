I Refuse to Give My Son’s Belongings to My Ex-Husband’s Kids—Absolutely Not

Hey Bright Side,

I’m Emily, 38, and I’ve shared custody of my son, Liam, ever since my ex-husband left when Liam was 2. He spends weekends at his dad’s house, which is now shared with his new wife and her two children.

For Liam’s 12th birthday, I bought him high-quality earphones. I told him clearly not to share them with anyone, because hygiene matters: I didn’t want him getting sick or catching colds from germs. I thought it was a reasonable rule.

But as soon as his stepmom found out, she called me a “bad mother,” claiming I was making excuses and being selfish. I was shocked.

Later, I discovered she had already taken Liam’s earphones and let her own kids use them behind my back. I felt betrayed and furious, not just for the gift, but for the disrespect toward me as his parent.

I haven’t confronted them yet, because I’m torn between staying calm or going full drama mode. Should I let it go for the sake of peace, or stand my ground and demand respect for my rules?

— Emily