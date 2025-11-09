I Chose My Daughter Over My Stepson — I’m a Father First, Stepfather Second

Dear Bright Side,



I have a 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and my wife has a 9-year-old son. My wife has fully custody, but I don’t so I promised my daughter that we’d do something special for her birthday. Last weekend she came for her birthday surprise and I took her on a Disney trip.



It wasn’t easy for me to arrange because I don’t earn much, and I could barely get a day off, but even with those struggles, I wanted her to have this. She was a huge fan of the enterprise, and I wanted to do something I knew she wouldn’t forget. So I planned for months and finally managed to pull it off.



During the week, my wife found out about it and I could tell she wasn’t happy. But I explained that I had made a promise and my daughter wanted to spend time with me, something we don’t get to do often. I felt that it was only fair for the two of us to enjoy her birthday alone, since that was what she wanted.



Then my wife did something I didn’t expect. She smiled and said, “Father-daughter time matters. Next time, bring my son too, please.” I swallowed my pride and admitted that I couldn’t afford to take the whole family to Disney. I had to put in weeks worth of overtime just to take my daughter.



