I Refuse to Earn Pennies While My Manager Cashes a Fortune

He had been receiving his boss’ salary for the last few months due to a slip up. They had similar last names, and the person who assigns the salary numbers must have mistaken the two. Or they simply thought the boss was receiving a second salary.



Whatever the reason was, it was irrelevant. His boss lost it when he saw the figures. He accused my boss of stealing from the company, but I stopped him before he could proceed. I told him that according to the reports, I was supposed to get 2 raises and 4 bonuses, but I never received them.



My boss was at a loss for words because he knew he was caught in whatever scheme he was pulling. An investigation was launched and until the report comes back my boss is on administrative leave. My money was paid out immediately, and I’m the interim manager now.



But I’m feeling really guilty. I didn’t expect things to go this far, and I don’t know what the consequences will be for my boss. So Bright Side, I need some advice. Did I go too far? Or did I do the right thing by exposing his lies?



Regards,

Joshua T.