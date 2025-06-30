My Stepson Wouldn’t Help Around the House — So I Took His Gadgets Away

Kids tend to copy what they see, so this is a great chance to show healthy tech habits yourself. Put your phone away during meals or when you’re having a conversation—he’ll notice. It turns the focus into a shared effort, not just something he’s being called out for.

When it feels like you’re both in it together, he’s less likely to feel targeted and more open to thinking about his own screen time. Sometimes the best way to guide is by simply setting the example.