15 Real Stories With Twists That Could Chill You to the Core

11 hours ago

Creepy stories come in all shapes and sizes. You could get a fright while watching a horror movie. Or you could be sharing campfire stories with friends, and they could end up staying with you. But the 15 people on this list didn’t need to wait for a movie or outing to walk away with a life-changing story.

  • My brother was playing the piano, my mom and I were in another room when I decided to take a picture of him playing. When my mom and I went to look at the photo, there was this orb behind him. So then I took a few more, and each time I took a photo the orb got closer to him.
    © pfkelly5 / Reddit
  • As a kid, I would wake up some nights to a feeling of pure terror. I would try to shout for my parents, but I couldn’t talk; I could only whisper slightly. Also, the darkness in the room would always have a gray static-y quality to it (it’s hard to explain, really). I now think this was sleep paralysis (feeling of terror, can’t speak, etc.) but I was able to get up and walk around my room, so maybe not. © JuanFran21 / Reddit
  • After my mom passed away, my phone died. My dad gave me her phone and I hooked it up with my number and switched out the SIM card. (older non-smart phone) About 2 weeks later I got a notification for a voicemail, but the phone didn’t ring. I listen to the voicemail, and it’s a voicemail of me asking her a few things like where to vote and when is she getting off work. I left her this voicemail a couple of weeks before she passed. © ik***conversations / Reddit
  • I was watching YouTube when all of a sudden the video stopped, then out of the speaker I heard a little girl say “he won’t let me play mommy” then the video continued.
    © bimmyjimmy / Reddit
  • A few years back, when I still lived with my parents, the house we were in had the 3 bedrooms directly at the top of the closed staircase. One night, while everyone else was sleeping, I was online talking to friends. I heard a crash from downstairs. My dad and I go down to see if someone has broken in or smashed a window only to find nothing broken, moved or disturbed in any way. We never found any reason for the noise. © AwokenWolf / Reddit
  • Several years ago, when my son was young, I was sitting at the computer doing some work when I heard him wake up. He made a tiny whimper sound and the typical toddler, pathetic-sounding cry/moan, “mommmyyyyy.” So I jumped up to get him. Then I remembered my son was not home. He had been on a sleepover at my parents’. © Cellophaneflours / Reddit
  • I got lost in the woods in North Carolina during a game of paintball. It was broad daylight, but the woods were really thick, and every tree looked exactly the same. It probably only lasted 1–2 minutes, but it felt like I was screaming “help” for hours. The worst part? Turns out, I wasn’t even lost. I was maybe 10 feet from everyone else, and they all heard me screaming “help,” but they thought I was acting as a decoy... © reincarN8ed / Reddit
  • About two months after my father passed, my mom, all my brothers, and sisters were sitting around the dining room table. We were just talking about the past and sharing stories. We were talking about my father when, suddenly, the globe around the light on the ceiling fell straight down onto the center of the table. It didn’t break, roll, or move at all after hitting the table. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was around 12 I went over to my grandparent’s house and as I was walking up the driveway and the one step before the door my dad or someone told me to get something out of the car. So I went to go get it and as I walked up the stair, I felt the need to turn around. There was a massive dog right behind me on a chain leash with its owner staring me down in the street. I screamed and ran in the house, but when I turned around the dog hadn’t moved and was almost like a statue, and the owner still stared me down until eventually the dog walked back to him.
    © R6_Prince / Reddit
  • I was visiting my family across the country one winter, and we were telling ghost stories that night. My dad left earlier to start the car up to warm it up. I got up and left after my cousin left. She went out the door, looked to her right, and screamed. There was a red light shining on her entire body. I ran to see what was wrong and as soon as I stepped out the door, I looked to my right also and screamed! It was my dad standing next to the truck, and the red light was from the tail lights. For a moment there we thought one of the horror stories we were telling earlier that night had come to life. © d***_by_c***_since / Reddit
  • Years ago, I lived in a 3rd floor apartment with my family. Our oldest (who was 4 at the time) was having trouble sleeping through the night and when we would ask he kept telling us because someone was making noise outside. This went on for a week or so until one night when he came into the room crying that the old man at his window kept asking to be let inside. I went to investigate, but no one was there. The next night, we slept in there with the kids, and everyone but me swears they heard knocking at the window. We switched the kids into the 3rd bedroom after that and never had any more issues with strange noises keeping them up.
    © Generic_Superhero / Reddit
  • One time, at like 1 in the morning, I was just getting ready for bed. I struggled to sleep for what felt like an hour. I got up to check the time and saw a pile of clothes on the floor. I thought it was weird because I remembered putting my clothes away. I assumed it was from some other time I left my clothes on the floor. Naturally, as a person trying to sleep, I got out of bed to clean it up. The second I touched it, it jumped into the air and I screamed like I saw a person in my house. It was a black cat. Now, I don’t own a black cat. It ran out of my room and I slammed the door. I locked it, for some reason, and just assumed I hallucinated. The next morning I found I left a window open.
    © Fidget02 / Reddit
  • Me and my mates were wandering late at night, and we came across an up-and-coming park. It was fenced off and still being terraformed. It being near our house it got us interested, and we wanted an early look so we snuck under the gate and start walking around. It was a pretty open area with a tree line 100–200 meters away and within 20 seconds of going through the gate... we heard what sounded like multiple trees being shaken, but these were tall strong trees, and this was too consistent and long to be an animal running past. It was loud and sounded like 8-10 quick tree shakes in a row. © Tyrdle / Reddit
  • When I was a little kid, I was at my best friend’s place pretty much every day. I wanted to convince him to go into the forest, that was behind the houses on the other side of the road. But his mother didn’t allow it. Anyway, we walk over to the road and stop in front of a small path between two houses that leads into the forest. Then I look up and see that on top of this huge tree, 40-50m high, there is a big branch sticking out, and there is someone sitting on it, looking at us. We were scared and got his mum to look, but the man was gone. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was little, around 5 or so, I had two paintings in my room. They were of a little English looking cottage and a garden or something along those lines. For some reason, these pictures used to creep me out. I remember one day sitting on the edge of my bed and something caught my attention, out of the corner of my eye I saw something move in the picture. When I looked closer I saw an old woman working in the garden, she wasn’t normally in the picture, then she paused and looked right at me and smiled and then just continued working. Looking back at this, I’m certain it was a dream, but I was terrified of those pictures for years, and it felt very real for me.
    © Jentilly / Reddit

These stories are enough to haunt the people who experienced them for years to come. But they are not the only creepy stories out there.

