18 Women Who Ran Out of Their Patience and Delivered the Perfect Clapback
While in a relationship, we often have to put up with various whims and habits. But sometimes the moment comes when we say, “Enough.” This is exactly what happened with the heroines of this article. Eventually, their patience ran out, and this is what happened next.
- You know that feeling when you realize you’re ready to snap? Well, first thing in the morning, I was peacefully bathing my daughter, who was having a tantrum, then I tried to feed her, then I scolded her for throwing toys at her brother.
Then my husband’s mother came over and started telling me how to raise children, to which I remained silent. Then we listened to a story resembling some talk show theme. Next, I tried to change my son, who was just itching to jump out of my hands, and then he outright refused to drink milk, shaking his head back and forth.
So, I left the house, alone, turned on music in my headphones, relaxed and was about to think, “Great, I’m calm under all circumstances today.” Then I got on the bus, and... the conductor stepped on my beautiful mint-colored, freshly washed moccasins with her foot. That’s when my patience snapped... © Mamdarinka / VK
- He was unemployed for our entire relationship, because he was “starting his own business.” Anytime we went anywhere, I paid for him to come, paid for his meal, whatever. He told my best friend behind my back that I contributed much less to our relationship than he did. I don’t even really know what he meant by that, but it just sealed my growing opinion that we were going nowhere. © dagonesque / Reddit
- Married 9 years, 2 kids. He cheated on me at least twice. He confessed the first time, which occurred a week after we got married. I forgave him out of fear of being alone and pregnant.
Second time, he didn’t confess. He just came up with some wacko excuse. We had 2 kids by then. I know full well he cheated on me, gut feeling. But I had no proof.
After all that, we continued. I finally woke up and realized that I didn’t need him anymore. The straw that broke the camel’s back was him threatening to get rid of my dog. I chose the dog over him. © Ammisam / Reddit
- After 10 years of marriage, my husband slowly but surely began to ruin my self-esteem. He would throw jabs that I was no longer as young and beautiful, yelling about why I had bought myself a blouse or gotten a manicure. Like, no one was looking at me anyway.
As a result, I inadvertently started losing self-confidence. But at some point, I began to notice stores asking for my ID, and people on the street giving me compliments and trying to get acquainted. This enraged him terribly.
Tired of his attitude, I filed for divorce. He cried and begged for forgiveness, but I found it disgusting and amusing. I left. © Overheard / Ideer
- I specifically ordered a phone charger for work. Colleagues borrowed it from me. I used it rarely, because I always charge my phone at home and never let it unexpectedly die at work.
One lady used to borrow it constantly. Once she didn’t return it for a whole month and said, “Mine doesn’t charge at all, but yours works well. Just leave it with me, just accept it.”
I put up with this for a long time, but then I couldn’t stand it any longer and suggested a swap: I gave her mine, and she gave me her the one that didn’t charge her phone. We agreed and exchanged.
But now I’m wiser, and to all requests to borrow the charger, I send them to that same colleague. © Katyusha Azarenko / ADME
- We arrived home from the maternity hospital with my son. The closest family members gathered. And it began — the nose is like his dad’s, the eyes are like his mom’s.
Then my mother-in-law exclaimed, “He doesn’t look like our family at all!” I stood there, thunderstruck. Then I composed myself and said, “Well, great! Because he’ll grow up a normal person!”
I’ve long dreamed of putting her in her place. © Natasha-i4r5t / YouTube
- I got married at 25. Probably because it was time, not for love. At first, everything was fine, love and all that.
Then he quit his job and sat at the computer for a year and a half. All our expenses — utilities, mortgage, clothing, groceries — fell on my shoulders. I was torn between my main work and side jobs. And he was torn between computer games and the fridge.
I quit. And then he threw a tantrum, saying, how are we going to live. I found work with a rotational method.
Upon returning, I found out that my husband was living with another girl in our house. Divorce. And I am happy! © Overheard / Ideer
- Screaming at me in front of my mother. The woman who brought me onto this world. That was a whole new level of anger I had never felt before.
I took the abusive, the constant shouting and put downs. But when he disrespected me in front of my mother. That was the final straw. © Shazafric / Reddit
- We usually don’t celebrate holidays with relatives, but for my anniversary, they insisted on coming. My wife said she wouldn’t host that crowd in our apartment. We decided to celebrate outdoors, but it rained on the appointed day. We had to invite everyone home.
I told my wife we needed to quickly set up a table, but she started getting ready to go out. She said she had things to do, and I needed to clean everything, draft a menu, run to the store, set up the table, and host the guests. Then she added, “I’ll be back at night. Make sure everything is already cleaned up!”
I thought she was joking, but she really just left! She wouldn’t answer her phone. It’s my birthday, and I’m frantically running around with this feast. I scrubbed the place, set out store-bought salads. Got into arguments with my own family: they complained there was no hot food, made the floor dirty with their shoes, and accidentally let the cat outside.
I barely managed to shoo everyone out before my wife came home, but I didn’t have time to clean. Did she help with the cleaning? No! She took a shower and went to bed, and I was cleaning until late at night.
In the morning, she blamed me for overspending on the birthday and the meager gifts. Great choice of a wife. © Overheard / VK
- Once, I came home all happy from a concert of my favorite band. And at home, my man immediately started talking nonsense, “Since you came back happy, it means you like the lead singer, and he’s a man.” We were supposed to have a wedding in a month, but we broke up. And I don’t regret anything. © Lyudmila Mayakovskaya-Brik / ADME
- I plucked up my courage and left my snoring husband. My mother thinks I’m crazy, people whisper behind my back, but for 3 days now I’ve been sleeping like a baby. I’ve become calmer, and my health is improving.
During 6 years, I slept well just a few times when I was not at home. My husband snored so loudly that the floor trembled. I begged him to see a doctor, but he saw the problem only in me. Earplugs and a bunch of sedatives helped for a few hours.
I couldn’t work properly during the day, and after all, our income in the joint business depended on me. I gave up on everything and left. I’m happy. © Overheard / Ideer
- Every time I met the mother of my ex (we work in the same company), she would tell me how wonderfully he was doing without me: what a lovely girl he had met and how perfect everything was for them.
He works around the clock to keep her happy because he loves her. And she’s a positive influence on him because everything depends on a woman a man with. I politely said, “I’m very happy for them,” but she continued to belittle me in every possible way.
Recently, my patience ran out, and I shoved a video from the entrance camera under her nose, where her son was standing at my door shouting how much he missed and loved me, asking to get back together. And she replied, “See how badly you influenced him, and you continue to do so!” I was speechless. © Overheard / Ideer
- I shake from my mom’s words, “When I was your age... At 25, I was perfect!” And recently I exploded: “So what now? Why don’t you talk about your divorces and failures?” Silence.
And then the show began: resentment, hysteria. But I’m no longer going to live according to someone else’s script. I have my own path. © Chamber ** / VK
- My husband got obsessed with renovations: he argued about the color of the sponge and flowers as if we were in a museum. My daughter drew a painting to match the interior, but he called it trash and knocked it off the table. That’s when I packed our things, took my daughter and her painting, and left. I will not return to this “designer” house. © Overheard / Ideer
- 3 months ago, I bought a bookcase and asked my husband to assemble it. At first, he refused, saying later, then he started getting irritated at my reminders and eventually said, “If you want it, you put it together. I didn’t buy it, and I’m not going to waste time.”
I cried all evening, and then for the first time in our relationship, I decided to mirror him. Cook for yourself, dear. Wash and iron your shirts. Clean up after yourself and find your things in the mess you’ve created. To any request, I respond, “If you need it, do it.”
I started doing my makeup before work, going to the gym, meeting friends. I never had time before — household chores consumed me. My husband started threatening with divorce. And I think, well, what’s so scary about that, if our marriage is all about me serving him? © Overheard / Ideer
- My boyfriend when I first met him was sweet and full of potential. Towards the end of our relationship, he became toxic, rude, and lazy. He dropped out of college to focus on being a Sound Cloud rapper. Him dropping out put me on the fence, and I eventually discovered he was cheating.
The final straw, you ask? I confronted him about said cheating, and he started freestyle rapping to me about how sorry he was mid-argument. And it was terrible. On the bright side, I lost all feelings I had for him dead on the spot and walked away laughing. © b***dybay / Reddit
- Divorced my husband because of romance novels. As I started reading them, I got increasingly angry with my husband because the men in the books would do incredible things for their women, while mine was too lazy even to go for groceries. Argument after argument, I eventually freaked out and filed for divorce, deciding to wait for my prince.
It’s been 5 years now, and it hasn’t been going great. But I’m not upset, because I lifted such a burden off my shoulders in the form of a worthless man. Even if I never find the prince, it’s okay. © Overheard / Ideer
- 5 years ago, my husband stunned me. He said that we needed to “pretend” to divorce so he could start a business with a friend. Allegedly, this was a condition from his single friend.
Supposedly, the divorce would not affect our relationship. It was clear that he came up with this plan himself. Instead of starting a scandal, I accepted the divorce. We continued to live together and raise kids.
I made a career, bought a car and a house. I am finishing up renovations, and soon I’ll be moving there with the children. The pseudo-husband is not aware.
Their business barely brings in any income. I should be happy, but the resentment still weighs on me. © Overheard / Ideer
