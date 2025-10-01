I Refuse to Pay for My Friend’s Bachelorette Trip, I’m Not a Charity for Freeloaders

Friendship, of course, can be complicated. Sometimes it feels like a safe harbor, and sometimes it turns into a storm you never saw coming. Many people only realize they’ve been keeping a snake close to their chest when life throws them into moments that truly matter—moments when loyalty and support are needed the most. For this woman, the painful discovery came right in the middle of what was supposed to be a joyful, celebratory event.

A woman, who went under the username Upst41rs_Turnover_t, has shared her story in one of Reddit’s communities, and all she really wanted to know was whether she had overreacted to her best friend’s selfish act. To her surprise, the post quickly shot to the top, racking up over 11K upvotes and 1.2K comments.

From the very beginning, the OP (original poster) sounded deeply frustrated and hurt by what had happened between her and her closest friend. As she explained, she never expected such brutal and inconsiderate behavior from someone she trusted, someone for whom she had spent so much time and energy organizing a bachelorette party. Here’s what actually happened.