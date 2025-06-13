I Almost Lost My Baby Because My MIL Tried to Prove Her Point

“He says that I should try to understand his mom is just lonely and sad. That I should forgive her and let her back into our lives. But to me, this isn’t just about being sad or alone. This is about trust. That moment showed me I can’t rely on her to put our child’s well-being above her pride or her personal feelings toward me. And as a mother, that’s a risk I cannot take. I don’t know what else she might do next time just to feel in control again. And honestly, I’m exhausted from always being the one expected to ’understand.’

I don’t hate her. I wish things were different. But right now, I need to protect my peace and my child. What do you think about this situation? Should I forgive my MIL?”