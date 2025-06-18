10 Wedding Dramas That Ended in Total Chaos

My fiancé and I decided to postpone our wedding. The weekend the wedding would have been, he left me home alone to go spend the weekend with his parents. We lived an hour away from them, but didn’t have cell service or Wi-Fi, no landline.

His parents posted all over Facebook that they were celebrating him not getting married to me and were celebrating his “new girlfriend,” a friend of ours he constantly told me not to worry about. My mom screenshotted all the Facebook posts, drove an hour out to where I was and said, “Hey, what are we going to do here?”

I took a hot shower and cried, then we packed all of my stuff up and left a letter to him on the dining room table with the ring. Later he texted me asking, “Is this what you really want?” I replied, saying, “Nope, but it’s what I need.” © Clean_Awareness / Reddit