10 Wedding Dramas That Ended in Total Chaos
Weddings are often joyful events, celebrating a couple’s beautiful love. But, in some cases, they can quickly change genres from romantic to dramatic. From inviting exes to finding out about secret affairs, a wedding can go south in many ways.
1.
My wife’s family has a story from the early 1900s, in which a bride and groom had courted mostly by mail. The day of the wedding, the bride got cold feet. The family was trying to figure out what to do when the bride’s sister piped up and said, “I’ll marry him.”
The groom thought about it for a few minutes and decided he was in. The wedding proceeded as if nothing had happened, and they allegedly were married 50+ years and produced a big, happy family. © jasfad / Reddit
2.
The bride’s best friend decided the wedding was the perfect time to announce that the bride was secretly pregnant. Problem is, the groom was religious and saving himself for marriage, and the bride agreed to it. Turns out she had been cheating on him for most of the relationship because of this. I believe she planned on waiting until after they married to tell him the child was his.
Turned into a very interesting situation where the groom’s parents were very upset, thinking he broke his promise of abstinence to them. The bride’s parents were celebrating the pregnancy. Meanwhile, the bride and groom both had looks of absolute horror. © anonymous_supe / Reddit
3.
My friend was engaged to a guy from a very well off family. The wedding was very posh, very expensive. But the MIL was always mean to her. Right at the beginning of the reception, the MIL came up and said some unkind things to her in whisper, thinking she would just take it again.
But, my friend lost it, families got involved, and she ended up on a plane back to her hometown. Her family had already started moving her things out of the apartment that evening. Never spoke to him again. © snail_juice_plz / Reddit
4.
My fiancé and I decided to postpone our wedding. The weekend the wedding would have been, he left me home alone to go spend the weekend with his parents. We lived an hour away from them, but didn’t have cell service or Wi-Fi, no landline.
His parents posted all over Facebook that they were celebrating him not getting married to me and were celebrating his “new girlfriend,” a friend of ours he constantly told me not to worry about. My mom screenshotted all the Facebook posts, drove an hour out to where I was and said, “Hey, what are we going to do here?”
I took a hot shower and cried, then we packed all of my stuff up and left a letter to him on the dining room table with the ring. Later he texted me asking, “Is this what you really want?” I replied, saying, “Nope, but it’s what I need.” © Clean_Awareness / Reddit
5.
My dad left his bride at the altar (it wasn’t my mom, it was years before). From what he told me, the relationship was quite toxic and got worst during the wedding preparation. My dad apparently warned her that he was very close to calling everything off. She told him he didn’t have the guts to do it.
So when the civil agent asked him if he was willing to take the lady as a spouse, he said, “No.” She (rightfully so I would say) was enraged and her and her family tried to confront my dad, who swiftly left with his best friend. They still got married a few months later on but got divorced pretty quickly. © Matrozi / Reddit
6.
My fiancé, Alex, and I, have been planning our wedding for a year. Everything was going smoothly until the wedding day arrived, and a huge bombshell dropped. During the morning of my wedding, I found out that Alex’s ex, Sarah, was invited.
I was heartbroken, but pushed through. As I was putting my makeup on, Sarah burst into the room, looking angry. She said, “I didn’t know this was his wedding, we never broke up!”
Turns out, she was a plus one from another guest and my soon-to-be husband didn’t know. I stormed out, still in my wedding dress, and confronted him in front of the guests. I left without a word, tossing my bouquet into the trash.
7.
On the wedding morning, my friend went out to the farm where the groom was working. The groom sat down and started eating his packed lunch. He said to him, “You haven’t got time to be eating, we have to get ready for the wedding.”
The guy said, “I’m not getting married. I never asked her to marry me. She arranged it all, told me the date and to get a suit ready.”
The woman turned up to the church and had her car keep driving around the streets while waiting for the groom to arrive. This was in the 80s, before mobile phones. I don’t know how she found out he wasn’t coming. Everyone in town knew about it before nightfall. © GeorgianGold / Reddit
8.
My sister is bossy and super domineering. She was going to marry a very quiet, sorta docile guy. His only ask for the wedding was that she get her tattoo of her ex-BF’s name removed before the wedding. She was clearly playing a game of chicken with him by putting it off and putting it off.
I was sure she was just going to railroad his wishes, but then I learned he’d fully left his previous fiancée at the altar. My sister knew this. At a family dinner the night before the wedding, he just said, “Welp, you only have like 16 hours left to get that tattoo removed...” and promptly changed the subject.
Not gonna lie, it was really fun to see her walking down the aisle will all that lace scratching against her freshly-lasered backside. © bk1insf / Reddit
9.
My brother backed out the day before. So many red flags. He was abroad at the time and I rarely got to see him. He and I have always been super close. So when we would get to see each other, it was like two best friends reuniting after a year apart.
That trip for their wedding was the first time I met the bride-to-be. She became weirdly jealous of me and was upset he wanted to hang out with and have me tag along on their random errands leading up to the wedding in the days before. I think that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Broke it off in the middle of the night, the night before. A bunch of family had traveled out of state to be there. We ended up just doing local tourist things and had a good time. I don’t think he has any regrets. © NLCoolJ6112 / Reddit
10.
My wife was 10 minutes late walking down the aisle. I was starting to sweat.
It turned out she asked a friend to let her know when she should come out of the room she was waiting in. Her friend forgot and went to sit down. Someone else went and got her, and we got married.
The thought she wasn’t going to show did cross my mind for a second. Thankfully, all is well 9 years later. © SargentoPepper / Reddit
