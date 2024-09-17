I Just Found Out That My Husband of 15 Years Married Me for a Disgusting Reason, Revenge Is Coming

Sometimes, even a rock-solid marriage may fall apart like a house of cards. And a mere accident may become a reason for a quick and painful breakup. Our today’s protagonist is a woman, who has been happily married for 15 years, and she sincerely believed that her marriage was a union that cannot be shaken. But then, she accidentally overheard her husband’s conversation with his best friend, and since then, her life has made a quite whimsical turn.

Angela and Mark were happily married for many years.

Our reader, a 35-year-old woman named Angela, sent us a letter where she told us her heart-wrenching story. The woman now sincerely regrets that she was so in love with her husband from the very beginning of their long relationship, that she hardly noticed any red flags in his behavior. Angela wanted her story to become a warning for people to trust their gut and to be more pragmatic, even if they believe that their relationship is unshakeable. Angela opened her letter, saying, “Hi, Bright Side! I’m writing to you to tell my story that may seem sad for many people, but I managed to cope with my pain and become stronger and wiser, despite all challenges that my life prepared for me. So, I have a husband (soon to be ex), his name is Mark. I am deeply in love with my husband and I was sure he loved me too. We got married 15 years ago and it was a dream come true. Recently, my whole world crashed. Right on our 15th anniversary, my husband unwillingly revealed a disgusting secret that he’d been keeping from me for all these years. Since then, my life has been resembling a nightmare.”

Angela ignored several red flags in her marriage, being blinded by love.

Angela goes on with her story, saying, “Up until recently, my husband had been an almost ideal partner, and our whole marriage was a dream come true. Mark was always kind and sometimes funny and silly, and he was the person who made me feel loved.

There were some red flags that I should’ve noticed before, but I was so overwhelmingly in love with Mark, that his sometimes strange behavior was left unattended. His weirdness showed up whenever financial matters were discussed in our family.” “I make a decent income and my parents are successful in their business. I can say that I earn nearly enough to be considered a wealthy person. I have good savings and if I have a wish, I can quit my job tomorrow and be set for life. I’m a Chief Executive in a huge agrarian company and I make $700K working 65 hours a week. Mark is a customer service assistant in a bank, and he makes $50K working 40 hours a week.

A couple years ago, he raised a question that he needs some extra money to be allocated for him from our family budget, and he said that it must be the fixed monthly sum of $1,500, which he would spend on his ‘personal needs’. I found it strange, but I easily agreed, because, again, I loved him so much, and I would agree to almost everything he would suggest, without any suspicions or doubts.”

Angela accidentally found out a terrifying truth about her husband.

Angela continues her story, saying, “Despite some really awkward financial moments in our family, we’ve lived happily together for 15 years. Right on our 15th wedding anniversary, I came home earlier than Mark expected me to. He was already at home, and I came 3 hours before my expected time, because I brought him a special present for our big date. We agreed beforehand that we would celebrate together, without all these parties and guests, so I was surprised when I heard the voice of his best friend coming from our kitchen.

I thought Mark had invited his friend to help him to arrange some surprise for me, but then I heard them both discussing our relationship, and my heart froze at what I revealed. Mark’s friend congratulated him on his ’successful marriage’ and he was telling how lucky he was to be married to a rich woman, who would cover all his financial needs. Mark then replied, ’Yes, I don’t need to worry about anything, including financial support to Pamela.’” Angela wrote, “Mark’s rude words and a mentioning of some ’Pamela’ made me feel sick in the stomach. I felt stressed, frustrated and wanted to cry instantaneously. I lost control over myself and I coughed, making it obvious to them both that I was there, and I heard everything they were saying.”

Angela was broken, but didn’t lose her mind over her husband’s betrayal.

Angela wrote, “I confronted Mark and his friend about everything I heard and made them tell the truth. Turned out, Mark had a mistress, Pamela, for all these 15 years of our marriage. He was in love with this woman and never really loved me. He asked me for this monthly sum of money for his ’private expenses’ and he gave this money to Pamela.

He married me because my parents were wealthy, and then I started making a good income on my own, and this was the only reason why he stayed with me for all these 15 years. When I found out the truth, I felt like I almost died, it hurt immensely, and I could barely speak.” “Two weeks passed and I made a crucial decision. I filed for divorce and I planned my little revenge for everything that Mark has done to me and my soul. I knew that Mark had a decent sum of money in a safe in his room. I never asked him about the purpose of this money, I only knew that he was putting off money from his salary on a monthly basis and that the sum was around $700K, which was equal to my annual income.” “One day, I took all this money from his safe and donated the whole sum to charity. I then penned him a letter where I explained that he was lying to me and robbing me for a long time, literally. I explained in my last letter to him that I donated his savings to kids, who were left without parents, and this was a very significant deed for me. Because I was feeling like an abandoned child, whose beloved people betrayed them and left them alone, full of pain and tears.

Now, I’m almost divorced, and I feel free and complete. I am thankful to my destiny for whatever a lesson it taught me by bringing me and Mark together. I’m ready to be happy, and I’m proud of my decision and don’t regret my cruel, but at the same time, amazing revenge to my lying husband.”